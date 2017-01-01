Today's Defense & Aerospace News

Future USS Rafael Peralta Completes Acceptance Trials

The future USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) successfully completed acceptance trials Dec. 16 after spending two days underway off the coast of Maine. The U.S. Navy's Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) reviewed the ship and its crew during a series of demonstrations while underway. INSURV evaluates the ship's construction and compliance with Navy specifications and is t...

Leonardo-finmeccanica Acquires Sistemi Dinamici and Becomes Stronger in Unmanned Systems

Leonardo-Finmeccanica acquired the full control of Sistemi Dinamici S.p.A from IDS S.p.A on December 23rd. The control of the company, which involved the remaining 60 percent of shares, is aimed at further strengthening the commitment of Leonardo in unmanned products thanks to the acquisition of the new unmanned lightweight helicopter SD-150 Hero programme. Leonardo now wi...

Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group Returns Home

More than 6,000 Sailors from Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 are scheduled to arrive at their homeports Dec. 30 after completing a highly successful seven-month deployment. The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike), guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56) and guided-missile destroyers USS Mason (DDG 87) and USS Nitze (DDG 94) are returning to Nav...

