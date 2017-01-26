Today's Defense & Aerospace News
Hispasat 36W-1 integrated on Soyuz
The Soyuz for Arianespace’s first mission of 2017 from the Spaceport in French Guiana is now complete, following its “topping off” with the Hispasat 36W-1 telecommunications satellite.
Integration of Hispasat 36W-1 occurred in the mobile gantry on the Spaceport’s ELS launch pad, with this three-metric-ton-category relay platform encapsulated in...
Read more...
Our DoD Unmanned Systems Summit is designed as an educational and training ''Town Hall'' forum, where thought leaders and key policy-makers across military and civilian organizations can come together for actionable discussions and debate. The Summit will offer a full spectrum viewpoint towards air/land/sea systems.
2017 Summit Topics Include
...
Read more...
Airbus DS delivers propulsion test module for the Orion programme to NASA
Mid-January 2017 Airbus Defence and Space delivered to NASA a propulsion test module for the Orion programme. The Propulsion Qualification Test Model (PQM) will be used to check that the Orion European Service Module (ESM) spacecraft’s propulsion subsystem functions correctly.
On behalf of the European Space Agency, Airbus Defence and Space is prime contractor f...
Read more...
ITAR/EAR Boot Camp-2 days Seminar
Sep 12 - 13, 2017 - Annapolis, United States
More Headlines
- CityJet Sign Conditional Purchase Agreement for up to 10 CRJ900
- Triumph Awarded Contract for Trent XWB Engine Components
- NuSTAR Finds New Clues to 'Chameleon Supernova'
- O2 and BAE Systems Join Forces to Protect Customers from Cybercrime
- SCALABLE to Enhance Battlefield Tactical Networks
- Rolls-Royce launches LessorCare
- Engineers Demo Value of Cold Spray Repairs to Naval Aviation
- Meggitt Debuts Enhanced Virtual Training System in Middle East
- Telephonics Receives 1st Production Order from FAA for CTD
- Automated ISR Symposium
- $235 M Contract for Standard Missile-6 production
- Sustainment and Contractor Logistics Support for AH-64D Apache Helicopters
- 2nd ABS All-Electric Propulsion Satellite Enters Service
- Gulfstream G280 Earns Significant Overwater Record
- Orbital ATK to Supply Ammunition to US Army and International Allies
- AIM-120C-7 AMRAAM Foreign Military Sale to Kuwait
- NOAA Releases 1st GOES-16 Image from Harris-Built Imager and Ground System