Today's Defense & Aerospace News
Big Data and Predictive Analytics for Intelligence and Defense Symposium
Information Sharing and Analytics - Meeting the Nation's Intelligence Challenge
Information sharing and information overload challenges continue to dominate operational and acquisition planning within the Department of Defense, Intelligence, Homeland Security, and Law Enforcement communities. Increasingly, government agencies are looking for the latest tools and c...
Read more...
Military and Government Helicopter Market USD 72.1 bn in next 5 years
The global military and government is projected to grow to USD 13.9 billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 8,4% from 2016 to 2020, where medium-lift type helicopters are dominant in terms of systems delivered and in terms of value. After 2020, the value of helicopters in these sectors should fall to USD 9.4 billion by 2022, or a CAGR of - 6,5%, as a number of major procurement prog...
Read more...
Extended Partnership to Sustain GPS Constellations
Boeing [NYSE: BA] and the U.S. Air Force recently signed a Global Positioning System (GPS) sustainment agreement that will ensure the navigation capabilities relied upon by millions of military and commercial users remain robust for years to come.
Under the agreement, Boeing will support GPS IIA and IIF satellites currently on orbit for the next five years. Boeing, whic...
Read more...
Apr 18 - 19, 2017 - Alexandria, United States
More Headlines
- FRCSW H-60 Facility Increases Seahawk Throughput
- Factory Acceptance Test for 1st Gas Turbine for Italian Navy's New LHD Completed
- New Submarine Training School on the Clyde
- Swirling Spirals at the North Pole of Mars
- E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Arrives in Japan
- USAF Deploys TASER X26P Smart Weapons
- New Recruit for Astronaut Corps
- Military Radar Summit 2017
- Patria Introduces New Technology
- Global Military Aircraft Avionics Market to be Worth $22,549M in 2017
- AIM-9X-2 Sidewinder Missiles for ROK
- 1st F-22 Raptor Delivered from LM Speedline
- Bombardier and CityJet Finalize Purchase Agreement for CRJ900
- AGM-65G-2 Maverick Missiles for ROK
- Avion Unmanned Launches Online UAS Training Portal
- NAWCWD's ongoing Spike efforts pay off in successful fire
- Celestial Cat Meets Cosmic Lobster