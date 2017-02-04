Today's Defense & Aerospace News

Big Data and Predictive Analytics for Intelligence and Defense Symposium

Information Sharing and Analytics - Meeting the Nation's Intelligence Challenge Information sharing and information overload challenges continue to dominate operational and acquisition planning within the Department of Defense, Intelligence, Homeland Security, and Law Enforcement communities. Increasingly, government agencies are looking for the latest tools and c...

Military and Government Helicopter Market USD 72.1 bn in next 5 years

The global military and government is projected to grow to USD 13.9 billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 8,4% from 2016 to 2020, where medium-lift type helicopters are dominant in terms of systems delivered and in terms of value. After 2020, the value of helicopters in these sectors should fall to USD 9.4 billion by 2022, or a CAGR of - 6,5%, as a number of major procurement prog...

Extended Partnership to Sustain GPS Constellations

Boeing [NYSE: BA] and the U.S. Air Force recently signed a Global Positioning System (GPS) sustainment agreement that will ensure the navigation capabilities relied upon by millions of military and commercial users remain robust for years to come. Under the agreement, Boeing will support GPS IIA and IIF satellites currently on orbit for the next five years. Boeing, whic...

