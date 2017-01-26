Today's Defense & Aerospace News

Hispasat 36W-1 integrated on Soyuz

The Soyuz for Arianespace’s first mission of 2017 from the Spaceport in French Guiana is now complete, following its “topping off” with the Hispasat 36W-1 telecommunications satellite. Integration of Hispasat 36W-1 occurred in the mobile gantry on the Spaceport’s ELS launch pad, with this three-metric-ton-category relay platform encapsulated in...

DoD Unmanned Systems Summit

Our DoD Unmanned Systems Summit is designed as an educational and training ''Town Hall'' forum, where thought leaders and key policy-makers across military and civilian organizations can come together for actionable discussions and debate. The Summit will offer a full spectrum viewpoint towards air/land/sea systems. 2017 Summit Topics Include ...

Airbus DS delivers propulsion test module for the Orion programme to NASA

Mid-January 2017 Airbus Defence and Space delivered to NASA a propulsion test module for the Orion programme. The Propulsion Qualification Test Model (PQM) will be used to check that the Orion European Service Module (ESM) spacecraft’s propulsion subsystem functions correctly. On behalf of the European Space Agency, Airbus Defence and Space is prime contractor f...

