Today's Defense & Aerospace News
DoD has reported an expected Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) growth rate between 2015 and 2035. It is expected that federal agency UAS fleets will grow from a few hundred to approximately 10,000, with over 90 percent of these vehicles categorized as Nano, Micro, or Small UAS. In all cases, the UAS is the transport for the payload, be it sensors or cargo. The number and t...
Read more...
Saab Received Order for Carl-Gustaf
Defence and security company Saab has received a contract for production and delivery of the man-portable weapon system Carl-Gustaf. The order value is approx. MSEK 334 and deliveries will take place during 2017. The order will be booked in the fourth quarter 2016.
The contract includes weapon systems of the Carl-Gustaf M3 version.
“This is an important order...
Read more...
Hubble Detects 'Exocomets' Taking the Plunge Into a Young Star
Interstellar forecast for a nearby star: Raining comets! NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has discovered comets plunging onto the star HD 172555, which is a youthful 23 million years old and resides 95 light-years from Earth.
The exocomets — comets outside our solar system — were not directly seen around the star, but their presence was inferred by dete...
Read more...
ITAR/EAR Boot Camp-2 days Seminar
Sep 12 - 13, 2017 - Annapolis, United States
More Headlines
- Thales to equip French forces with Spy'Ranger mini reconnaissance UAVs
- Leidos to Support Joint Improvised Threat Defeat Organization
- Elbit Subsidiary Awarded an Approximately $100 M Framework Contract
- Boeing Achieves Strong Delivery Numbers in 2016, Airplane Development Programs Reach Milestones
- Safran Boosts the Aerospace Supply Chain
- Arianespace to launch JCSAT-17 for SKY Perfect JSAT
- Pilatus Sells 21 PC-21s, Including 17 for the French AF
- Saab Receives Order Within AEW&C
- Mercury Receives Integrated RF and Digital Subsystems Order for EW Application
- Arianespace to launch Intelsat 39
- Airbus DS Electronics and Border Security adds portable jammer to its innovative ''Xpeller'' Counter-UAV product family
- Global Cyber Security Market Dynamics
- Boeing, Travel Service Finalize Order for Five Additional 737 MAXs
- SSL to provide spacecraft for NASA asteroid exploration mission
- Vanilla Aircraft Claims World Record with 56-hour Unmanned Aircraft Flight
- UK Innovation: Laser Weapon Contract Awarded
- BAE Systems Awarded $49 M Air Force Research Lab Contract to Enhance Intelligence Sharing