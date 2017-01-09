Today's Defense & Aerospace News

UAS West Symposium

DoD has reported an expected Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) growth rate between 2015 and 2035. It is expected that federal agency UAS fleets will grow from a few hundred to approximately 10,000, with over 90 percent of these vehicles categorized as Nano, Micro, or Small UAS. In all cases, the UAS is the transport for the payload, be it sensors or cargo. The number and t...

Saab Received Order for Carl-Gustaf

Defence and security company Saab has received a contract for production and delivery of the man-portable weapon system Carl-Gustaf. The order value is approx. MSEK 334 and deliveries will take place during 2017. The order will be booked in the fourth quarter 2016. The contract includes weapon systems of the Carl-Gustaf M3 version. “This is an important order...

Hubble Detects 'Exocomets' Taking the Plunge Into a Young Star

Interstellar forecast for a nearby star: Raining comets! NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has discovered comets plunging onto the star HD 172555, which is a youthful 23 million years old and resides 95 light-years from Earth. The exocomets — comets outside our solar system — were not directly seen around the star, but their presence was inferred by dete...

