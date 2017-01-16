Today's Defense & Aerospace News
Directed Energy Atmospheric Lens Could Revolutionise Future Battlefields
Within the next fifty years, scientists at BAE Systems believe that battlefield commanders could deploy a new type of directed energy laser and lens system, called a Laser Developed Atmospheric Lens which is capable of enhancing commanders' ability to observe adversaries' activities over much greater distances than existing sensors.
At the same time, the lens could be u...
Read more...
More Headlines
- Boeing, SpiceJet Announce Deal for up to 205 Airplanes
- Historic Cape Canaveral Building Gets New LM Tenants
- NASA Awards Engineering Contract for Earth, Space Science Missions
- Agreement With the Italian MoD for M-345 Trainer Aircraft
- AF selects Diligent to facilitate transition of COMSEC tracking to Joint program
- Catching Cassini's Call
- Aireon Announces Successful 1st Launch For Space-Based ADS-B Network
- UltiSat Awarded CTC Task Order to Provide Satellite Bandwidth for Geospatial Intelligence Missions
- Iridium Announces Successful 1st Launch of Iridium NEXT Satellites
- Hubble Captures 'Shadow Play' Caused by Possible Planet
- Military Radar Market Size To Reach $13.78 Bn By 2024
- Indian Contract for M777 Howitzers
- CAE Contracts With US Army and RCAF
- LM Helicopter EW System to Safeguard US Navy Against Anti-Ship Missile Threats
- Thales wins key avionics selection on Brazil's Azul A320NEO fleet
- Vencore Labs To Work With DARPA To Optimize Airborne Communications
- Leonardo strengthens its position in the UK, begins operating as Leonardo MW