Today's Defense & Aerospace News

Market Forecast indicates Military UAV market to grow with CAGR of 38.7%

The global military UAV market is projected to grow to USD 13.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 38.7% from 2016 to 2022. Where the MUAV/MAVs are dominant in terms of units delivered and the UCAVs in terms value. In recent years, there has been a growing use by militaries around the world of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, more popularly known as drones. More than 10,000 UAVs ...

Read more...

42 Fokker aircraft transactions in 2016

GKN Aerospace's Fokker business announces that a total of 42 Fokker aircraft were placed in 2016 compared with 50 transactions in 2015. At the start of 2017 approximately 400 Fokker aircraft were operational worldwide. The fleet of Fokker aircraft has earned a reputation for advanced technology, comfort, operational reliability, low noise levels, durability and continued s...

Read more...

Work Begins on Dark Energy Hunter

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) is helping NASA begin the hunt for dark energy, a mysterious force powering the universe's accelerating expansion. An instrument assembly the company is developing, if selected by NASA for production, will be the core of the primary scientific instrument aboard the Wide Field Infrared Survey Telescope (WFIRST), whose mission aims to uncover hund...

Read more...