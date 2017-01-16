Today's Defense & Aerospace News

International Military Helicopter 2017 Conference

The World's Premier Military Rotorcraft Forum Now in its 16th year, the International Military Helicopter Conference will gather Chiefs of Staff, Commanders, Enginners, Programme Managers and leading industry representatives from across the rotary and broader defence communities to take an in-depth, critical view of the current and future role and capabilities of ...

Integrated Bridge Systems Market

The report, now available on ASDReports, "Integrated Bridge Systems Market by Platform (Commercial Ships, Naval Warships), Component (Small Ship IBS, Medium Ship IBS, Large Ship IBS), Size (Small Ships, Medium Ships, Large Ships), Module, Software Providers, Region - Global Forecast to 2021", The Integrated Bridge Systems(IBS) market is estimated to be valued at USD 5.08 B...

Directed Energy Atmospheric Lens Could Revolutionise Future Battlefields

Within the next fifty years, scientists at BAE Systems believe that battlefield commanders could deploy a new type of directed energy laser and lens system, called a Laser Developed Atmospheric Lens which is capable of enhancing commanders' ability to observe adversaries' activities over much greater distances than existing sensors. At the same time, the lens could be u...

