Today's Defense & Aerospace News

Military Healthcare 2017 Conference
Maximizing Health Care Quality, Safety, and Access to Improve Warfighter Readiness
Military Healthcare 2017 provides a forum to examine the complex construct of the Military Healthcare System and determine the best courses of action to address current operational and readiness challenges while maintaining the excellent standard of care U.S. Service members and their f...
BAE to Modernize USS Roosevelt
The U.S. Navy has awarded BAE Systems a $51.3 million contract for the maintenance and modernization of the USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer.
The full value could reach $68.4 million if all options are exercised.
Under the competitively awarded, depot maintenance availability contract, BAE Systems first will dry dock the ship at...
Meads International Provides Updated Offer for Polish Wisla Program
MEADS International (MI) presented an updated offer for Poland's medium-range air defense (Wisla) program this week to the Ministry of National Defense. The presentation follows a year of active discussion with the Polish government regarding the security and industrial benefits of the Medium Extended Air Defense System (MEADS). Advanced capabilities, partnership and a pro...
Military Additive Manufacturing Summit
Feb 7 - 8, 2017 - Tampa, United States
- New Signal Processor for AMRAAM
- US DISA JRSS Program Chooses RedSeal for Continuous Monitoring of Cyber Network Operations
- Keel Laid for Future USS Lyndon B. Johnson
- Coronado Completes Maintenance Availability
- GD BIW Lays Keel of DDG 1002
- Collaboration on Medium-Altitude UAV
- Parallel Preparations at the Spaceport
- GA Awarded CVN 80 Sole Source Procurement Contract
- Additive Manufacturing for Aerospace, Defence & Space Conference
- Coast Guard New Surface Combatant Programs Use Marine Gas Turbines
- LiteHUD Selected for Scorpion Jet
- F-35C Fighters Arrive at NAS Lemoore
- 45th anniversary of 1st Citation delivery
- uAvionix Demos Dime Sized ADS-B for High Traffic Density Drone Operations
- Airbus Engineering Celebrates a Decade in Mobile
- Wind Satellite Heads for Final Testing
- Triumph Selected by Textron Aviation for Cessna Citation Longitude Program Components