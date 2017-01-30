Today's Defense & Aerospace News
Directed Energy Systems Conference
The Directed Energy Systems (DES) conference is the world's premier international forum for all elements of the DES community, including senior serving officers, technical experts and industry leaders.
This major international event is now in its eleventh year, and will be held in London between 21st and 23rd February 2017.
The focus of Directed Energy Systems ...
GD NASSCO Begins Construction on 5th Ship in ESB Program for US Navy
General Dynamics NASSCO, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), began construction on a fifth ship for the U.S. Navy's Expeditionary Transfer Dock (ESD)/Expeditionary Sea Base (ESB) program.
Designed to provide advanced flexibility and capability for sea-to-shore missions, the newest ESB will include a 52,000 square-foot flight deck, fuel and equipmen...
Lufthansa Orders SelectCare for Trent engines
Rolls-Royce has won an order from Lufthansa, one of the largest aviation groups in the world, for SelectCare services covering Trent 500 engines on its Airbus A340 aircraft operated by the airline.
SelectCare is a fixed price overhaul service agreement that includes a suite of supplementary services that allow customers to benefit from Rolls-Royce's OEM insight and afte...
Feb 27 - Mar 1, 2017 - Arlington, United States
More Headlines
- X-47B departs Pax River
- DTRA Awards Leidos $17 M Task Order
- TCI Awarded DLA J6 Enterprise Technology Services IDIQ Contract
- FLYHT Enters $1.3 M Sales Contract with Existing Chinese Customer
- USAF Awards Leidos Mission Planning Systems Engineering and Integration Contract
- NASA Selects Industry Team to Advance Green Aviation Engine Technology
- GS Yuasa and EaglePicher Technologies to Power JPSS-2
- UTC Signs Agreement with VAS Aero Services
- Armored Vehicles USA Conference
- Factory Acceptance Testing of Flight Operations System for JWST Completed
- A New Test for Life on Other Planets
- The Aircraft Landing Gear Market Generated $4.84 Bn in 2016, in Terms of Revenue.
- Raytheon/Leonardo Team Withdraws from T-X Competition
- EDM Wins Cabin Emergency Evacuation Trainer Order
- Texstars awarded EMD Contract from KAI for KF-X Fighter
- DoD Unmanned Systems Summit
- AAG Remains Navy's Choice for Next-Gen Recovery System