Today's Defense & Aerospace News

Military Healthcare 2017 Conference

Maximizing Health Care Quality, Safety, and Access to Improve Warfighter Readiness Military Healthcare 2017 provides a forum to examine the complex construct of the Military Healthcare System and determine the best courses of action to address current operational and readiness challenges while maintaining the excellent standard of care U.S. Service members and their f...

BAE to Modernize USS Roosevelt

The U.S. Navy has awarded BAE Systems a $51.3 million contract for the maintenance and modernization of the USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer. The full value could reach $68.4 million if all options are exercised. Under the competitively awarded, depot maintenance availability contract, BAE Systems first will dry dock the ship at...

Meads International Provides Updated Offer for Polish Wisla Program

MEADS International (MI) presented an updated offer for Poland's medium-range air defense (Wisla) program this week to the Ministry of National Defense. The presentation follows a year of active discussion with the Polish government regarding the security and industrial benefits of the Medium Extended Air Defense System (MEADS). Advanced capabilities, partnership and a pro...

