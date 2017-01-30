Today's Defense & Aerospace News

Directed Energy Systems Conference

The Directed Energy Systems (DES) conference is the world's premier international forum for all elements of the DES community, including senior serving officers, technical experts and industry leaders. This major international event is now in its eleventh year, and will be held in London between 21st and 23rd February 2017. The focus of Directed Energy Systems ...

GD NASSCO Begins Construction on 5th Ship in ESB Program for US Navy

General Dynamics NASSCO, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), began construction on a fifth ship for the U.S. Navy's Expeditionary Transfer Dock (ESD)/Expeditionary Sea Base (ESB) program. Designed to provide advanced flexibility and capability for sea-to-shore missions, the newest ESB will include a 52,000 square-foot flight deck, fuel and equipmen...

Lufthansa Orders SelectCare for Trent engines

Rolls-Royce has won an order from Lufthansa, one of the largest aviation groups in the world, for SelectCare services covering Trent 500 engines on its Airbus A340 aircraft operated by the airline. SelectCare is a fixed price overhaul service agreement that includes a suite of supplementary services that allow customers to benefit from Rolls-Royce's OEM insight and afte...

