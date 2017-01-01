Today's Defense & Aerospace News
Future USS Rafael Peralta Completes Acceptance Trials
The future USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) successfully completed acceptance trials Dec. 16 after spending two days underway off the coast of Maine.
The U.S. Navy's Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) reviewed the ship and its crew during a series of demonstrations while underway. INSURV evaluates the ship's construction and compliance with Navy specifications and is t...
Leonardo-finmeccanica Acquires Sistemi Dinamici and Becomes Stronger in Unmanned Systems
Leonardo-Finmeccanica acquired the full control of Sistemi Dinamici S.p.A from IDS S.p.A on December 23rd. The control of the company, which involved the remaining 60 percent of shares, is aimed at further strengthening the commitment of Leonardo in unmanned products thanks to the acquisition of the new unmanned lightweight helicopter SD-150 Hero programme. Leonardo now wi...
Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group Returns Home
More than 6,000 Sailors from Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 are scheduled to arrive at their homeports Dec. 30 after completing a highly successful seven-month deployment.
The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike), guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56) and guided-missile destroyers USS Mason (DDG 87) and USS Nitze (DDG 94) are returning to Nav...
ITAR/EAR Boot Camp-2 days Seminar
Jan 26 - 27, 2017 - Orlando, United States
More Headlines
- BWXT Awarded $35 M Contract to Develop and Fabricate Payload Module Launch Tubes for Virginia-Class Submarines
- Airbus Adapts A380 Deliveries
- Raytheon to Offer U.S. Army Lowest-Risk, Next-Gen Training
- Army Father, Daughter Celebrate Holidays in Afghanistan
- NASA Preps for Space Station Power Upgrade Spacewalks; Live NASA TV Coverage
- SSL-Built Multi-Mission Satellite for Embratel Star One Begins Post-Launch Maneuvers According to Plan
- First Production Conforming Scorpion Jet Completes Successful First Flight
- BAE Systems' Team Challenger 2 Awarded Assessment Phase for Life Extension Project
- Raytheon Selects Triumph to Support U.S. Navy Next Generation Jammer Increment 1
- LM Receives $1.45 Bn Contract for PAC-3 Missiles
- CACI Awarded $140 M Prime Contract to Continue Global Logistics and Training Support Services for U.S. Navy
- Raytheon to Demonstrate New Tech for Uninterrupted Military Communications in Contested Environments
- Iran Air and Airbus Seal Historic Aircraft Order
- Leonardo and CNSAS Lay the Foundations of Future Helicopter Rescue Through Cooperation Agreement for Joint Development of New Capabilities
- KBR Awarded Contract for Royal Australian Navy
- Embraer Delivers First Legacy 450 to Canada's Airsprint
- First Light for Band 5 at ALMA