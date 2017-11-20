Boeing Awards 5-Year Contract to Aircraft Philipp Group of Germany

Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Aircraft Philipp Group GmbH today signed a five-year contract to manufacture machine parts for the global fleet of the H-47 Chinook heavy-lift helicopter at its facilities in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg. This is the first Boeing contract with Aircraft Philipp Group, which joins Boeing’s significant supplier base of more than 35 companies in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg and almost 100 companies in Germany.

“Aircraft Philipp is a competitive, quality supplier partner, and we welcome them to our global supply chain,” said Michael Hostetter, Boeing Defense, Space & Security director of Vertical Lift Programs in Germany. “Our cooperation with Aircraft Philipp is indicative of the specialized capabilities of German industry, which enables long-term, sustainable partnerships with Boeing.”





As a way of further expanding its supplier base in Germany, Boeing hosted a unique training workshop in May 2017 to familiarize German industry with Boeing’s source selection and bid process. The event was attended by 23 companies, including Aircraft Philipp.

“I am very proud to sign the first contract with Boeing, to start another milestone in our company history and to continue according to our slogan: ‘Every flight a part of us’ - now also for the outstanding workhorse Chinook H-47!” said Rolf Philipp, CEO of Aircraft Philipp Group.

“Boeing has consistently grown its supplier network and engagement in Germany over the past years,” said Dr. Michael Haidinger, managing director of Boeing Germany and Central & Eastern Europe. “Today, all of our commercial, and many of our defense and space programs fly with technology or parts “made in Germany.” And with the recent opening of the expanded Boeing Research Office in Munich, we are investing in the development of innovative and efficient materials and production technologies together with partners in Bavaria and across Germany.”

Boeing is seeking to develop additional partnerships with German industry for the Schwerer Transporthubschrauber (STH) competition and is committed to bringing opportunities from across the Boeing enterprise, not only work on the Chinook. The requirements for Chinook helicopters in Germany may result in additional activities being done in Germany and additional work to be done by our existing, qualified supply base.

To date, Boeing has delivered more than 900 H-47 Chinook helicopters that are in operation in 20 countries, including eight NATO nations -- Canada, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Turkey, United Kingdom, and the U.S. -- allowing for increased interoperability between NATO nations during joint training and deployment operations worldwide.

