CDB Aviation Delivers A321-200 Aircraft To New Airline Customer Asiana Airlines

Aircraft Will Be Operated by Asiana Airlines' Subsidiary and Low-Cost Carrier Air Busan

CDB Aviation Lease Finance DAC (“CDB Aviation”), a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited (“CDB Leasing”), announced that the company delivered one Airbus A321-200 aircraft to South Korean carrier Asiana Airlines.

The A321-200 aircraft will be sub-leased to Asiana Airlines’ subsidiary and low-cost carrier Air Busan, and will be operated on its network of services from its Busan Gimhae International Airport main base.





"We are delighted to welcome two new customers, Asiana Airlines and Air Busan, to CDB Aviation’s growing customer base in the Asia Pacific region,” said CDB Aviation Chief Commercial Officer, Patrick Hannigan. “We look forward to building a long-term relationship with both carriers and supporting Air Busan’s efforts to meet the booming air passenger demand in the South Korean market.”

Source : CDB Aviation - view original press release