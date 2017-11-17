United Arab Emirates orders 5 Airbus C295 aircraft

C295 sales pass the 200 mark

The United Arab Emirates Air Force & Air Defence has ordered five Airbus C295 medium transport aircraft.

The agreement, announced at the Dubai Airshow, takes the C295 orderbook past 200, underlining the type’s market leadership in its class.





The aircraft will serve with the UAE Air Force replacing the existing CN235s still in operation. Deliveries will begin in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Orders for the C295 in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region now total 51. Bernhard Brenner, Airbus Defence and Space Head of Marketing & Sales said: “The C295 is a tough and reliable aircraft that is thoroughly proven in the Middle East operating environment. Passing the milestone of 200 sales – now 203 following this order – is a clear demonstration of its widely recognized capabilities and excellent value. We look forward to placing many more C295s in this region and beyond.”

Source : Airbus Defense and Space, Inc. - view original press release