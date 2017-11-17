Boeing, SCAT Airlines Finalize Order for Six 737 MAX 8s

Agreement includes purchase rights for five additional airplanes

Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Kazakhstan-based SCAT Airlines announced an order for six 737 MAX 8s on the final day of the 2017 Dubai Airshow.

The agreement, valued at $674 million at current list prices, also includes purchase rights for five additional 737 MAX 8s.





“The 737 MAX 8 fits our network strategy as we expand to include destinations in Europe, Russia and the Far East,” said Vladimir Denssov, President, SCAT Airlines. “The reliability and low operating costs of the airplane as well as the passenger experience were the main factors in selecting the 737 MAX.”

SCAT Airlines currently operates a fleet of 737s, 757s and 767s.

“We value our partnership with SCAT Airlines and their ongoing confidence in Boeing products,” said Marty Bentrott, vice president of Sales, Middle East, Turkey, Russia Central Asia and Africa, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “We look forward to supporting their expansion plans and continuing to play an integral role in their long-term success.”

The 737 MAX is the fastest selling airplane in Boeing history. The MAX family incorporates the latest technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets and other improvements to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.

Source : The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) - view original press release