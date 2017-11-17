Boeing Expands Oman Air 787 Global Fleet Care Services to Include Engines

Oman Air first to include propulsion support in a 787 Dreamliner services package

Boeing [NYSE: BA] today announced an agreement to provide custom services from the Boeing Global Fleet Care portfolio to Oman Air. The agreement, which provides Line Replaceable Unit support for 787 Dreamliner engines, builds on the foundation of a previously contracted Component Services Program with the airline in 2015 and strengthens the services commitment.

“The ability to customize our propulsion support will augment our overall maintenance operations flexibility for our fleet,” said Ali Redha Al-Lawatiya, executive vice president - engineering and maintenance, Oman Air. “It is a great addition to our long-term partnership.”





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Aircraft Fuel Market Analysis & Forecast Report 2016-2021

Under the terms of the agreement, Boeing will support Line Replaceable Units for the 787 engines of the Oman Air Dreamliner fleet. A Line Replaceable Unit is a component that is designed to be replaced quickly during maintenance or overhaul, such as a hydraulic pump or an integrated drive generator. The agreement covers 10 years of service.

“Our work with Oman Air is a great example of how Global Services is providing flexibility to meet our customers’ fleet care and propulsion needs with custom service offerings,” said David Longridge, vice president of Commercial Services Sales for Boeing Global Services. “This agreement demonstrates how the Global Fleet Care portfolio serves the airline with tailored solutions.”

The Component Services Program includes exchange and repair services that increase efficiency in managing high-value rotable parts, components, and line-replaceable units (LRU). Boeing and its partners own, manage, and maintain a global exchange pool inventory for convenient airline access.

Source : The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) - view original press release