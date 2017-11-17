LAND 400 package for AME Systems

BAE Systems Australia today announced that it has awarded a package of LAND 400 work worth more than $20 million to AME Systems, supporting employment growth in regional Victoria.

BAE Systems has selected AME Systems to manufacture electrical wiring harnesses for the AMV35 Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle should BAE Systems’ Land 400 bid be successful.





Today, as part of the announcement BAE Systems took the AMV35 to AME Systems’ factory in Ararat to showcase the vehicle to more than 200 of its staff, eager to get a closer look at the combat proven vehicle they hope to work on.

BAE Systems Australia and Patria have offered the AMV35 Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle as part of their bid for LAND 400 Phase 2 – to replace the aging ASLAV fleet. With proven combat experience, the AMV35 is highly capable, survivable, and delivers value for money to its many users.

LAND 400 is the Australian Army’s largest ever vehicle replacement program.

AME Systems is a leading Australian, privately owned designer and manufacturer of quality electrical wiring harnesses and assemblies. It employs more than 250 people and is the largest employer in the region.

BAE Systems Australia Chief Executive, Glynn Phillips, said: “We have worked with AME Systems for many years and we’re pleased to be able to continue this relationship with our LAND 400 offering. It has a highly skilled workforce ready to work with us to deliver a high quality product for the Australian Army.

“Working with partners like AME will help us develop and maintain Australian Industry Capability on major projects like LAND 400 and to hit the ground running should we win the contract.”

AME Systems Managing Director, Nick Carthew, said: “This opportunity will provide long-term employment with up to a dozen additional direct jobs at AME.

“As the largest employer in the region, this opportunity is incredibly important for the people of Ararat and the surrounding area.”

Source : BAE Systems PLC (LSE: BAES.L) - view original press release