Boeing Launches Distribution Agreement for Rolls-Royce Defense Engines

Boeing [NYSE: BA], through its subsidiary Aviall, today announced it has launched its parts sales and distribution agreement with Rolls-Royce in support of their global fleet of AE defense engines. This agreement, announced at the Paris Air Show, includes Rolls-Royce’s AE 2100 engine. Aviall became the sole sales and distribution provider for all defense variants of the AE engine family around the world.

"Rolls-Royce focuses continuously on serving our military customers around the world, and our agreement with Aviall is already providing excellent support for AE engine operators,” said Jeff Thomas, vice president, Defense Services Business North America, Rolls-Royce. “We are pleased with the smooth transition with Aviall, and we look forward to working together to keep our customers mission-ready.”





The AE family of engines comprises the AE 2100 turboprop, which powers the C-130J, C-27J and ShinMaywa US-2 aircraft; the AE 1107C turboshaft, which powers the unique V-22 Osprey tilt rotor aircraft; and the AE 3007 turbofan, which powers the Global Hawk and Triton unmanned surveillance platform. In addition to AE engines, Aviall also provides global service and support for Rolls-Royce T56, M250 and RR300 engines.

“We are extremely pleased to continue growing our relationship with Rolls-Royce by providing world-class distribution and service for its AE defense engines,” said Eric Strafel, Aviall president and CEO. “With our integrated relationship, Aviall is able to provide operators with agile, predictive and responsive solutions that create value through increased material availability, enhanced service response and an unwavering commitment to fleet preparedness.”

