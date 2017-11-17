FRC East marks another F-35 milestone

Fleet Readiness Center East achieved another milestone for its support of the F-35 Lightning II program.

The depot received its first U. S. Navy F-35C Lightning II, carrier variant, for maintenance Nov. 9. The aircraft was flown from Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.





The F-35C is one of the aircraft needed for the Navy to declare Initial Operating Capability. According to a report submitted to the Congressional Defense Committees in 2013, the branch will declare IOC for the F-35C when the first operational squadron is equipped with 10 aircraft, and Navy personnel are trained, manned and equipped to conduct assigned missions.

The depot's induction of the Navy F-35C, as well as the Air Force F-35A in August, marks another FRC East milestone in receiving and modifying all three aircraft variants.

