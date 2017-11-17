TRU to Bring New Training Technology to Emirate's World-Class Flight Training Academy in Dubai

TRU Simulation + Training Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced today that it has signed a letter of commitment to provide six Flight Simulation Training Devices (FSTDs), based upon TRU’s new ODYSSEY™ 7 hybrid full flight simulator, to Emirates Flight Training Academy, an unprecedented and newly launched pilot training center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Supporting the center’s ab initio training program, three of the devices will be provided for the SR-22, while the other three will be provided for the Phenom P100EV. All devices will be EASA qualified.

The Emirates Flight Training Academy, based at Al Maktoum International - Dubai South, is designed to be one of the most innovative flight training facilities in the world, offering a capacity of up to 600 cadet pilots. Training modalities at the academy include a mixture of classroom learning, flight simulators and training aircraft.





Ian Walsh, TRU President & CEO, commented that, “From ab initio devices to simulators for their larger aircraft that serve the air transport market, TRU looks forward to a long-term partnership in providing a total training solution to the Emirates Flight Training Academy. We’re confident that the fidelity of our SR-22 and P100EV devices will provide a superior training environment for the students.”

“The Emirates Flight Training Academy is committed to harnessing the latest in aviation technology to provide an immersive, engaging and more realistic training experience for our cadets,” said Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer. “We’ve invested in some of the most advanced flight training aircraft for our cadets, and investing in an innovative and robust training platform for flight simulation is the next logical step,” he added.

The devices, expected to begin delivering in late 2018, will feature TRU’s ODYSSEY 7 technology which brings a new level of realism to fixed wing aircraft through a state-of-the-art mini-motion system. The fidelity demonstrated by this new technology allows these young-career pilots to experience flight cues, which are vital as they develop their sense-based knowledge foundation on how to respond to real life scenarios.

“These training devices have the potential to shape the future of ab initio training. We’re integrating our Level D technology with lower level fixed based products to create and qualify a hybrid device that uniquely serves the training needs of aspiring airline cadets,” stated Troy Fey, TRU’s Vice President of Technology.

Source : Textron - view original press release