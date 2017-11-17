Rolls-Royce welcomes Air Senegal as new customer as it selects Airbus A330neo aircraft

Rolls-Royce has welcomed Air Sénégal as a new customer following the airline’s decision to select two Airbus A330neo aircraft, powered exclusively by the Trent 7000 engine.

Kevin Evans, Rolls-Royce, Vice President – Civil Aerospace, said: “We warmly welcome Air Sénégal to our family of Rolls-Royce engine operators as it takes a significant step forward as the first airline in Africa to directly purchase the A330neo. We look forward to supporting the smooth entry into service of these new aircraft.”





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Fuel Cells for Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market 2017-2021

The Trent 7000, the seventh in the Trent series, brings together:

Experience from the Trent 700 - the engine of choice for the current A330

Architecture from the Trent 1000 TEN - the latest version of the Trent 1000 engine

Latest technology from the Trent XWB - the world’s most efficient large civil engine

The engine powered the first test flight of the A330neo in Toulouse, France, last month.

Source : Rolls Royce - view original press release