Blockchain & Automated IT for Government Summit

Digital Transformation for Improved Business Processes

31 January, 2018 - 1 February, 2018, Arlington, VA, United States

The 2018 Blockchain and Automated IT for Government Summit will provide a forum for members of the DoD, Federal Government, Private Industry, Academia, and other relevant stakeholders to discuss the innovative capabilities and applications of blockchain, to also include robotic process automation, emerging machine-learning capabilities and varying automated IT technologies for improving business processes within the DoD and Govt. IT environments.

Topics to be covered at the 2018 Summit

Understanding Blockchain and Identifying Opportunities for Application within DoD/Govt. IT Ecosystems

Increasing IT Efficiencies through Adoption of Automated IT Services, Including Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Leveraging Machine Learning Technology for Enhanced Data Management & Intelligence

Conducting Cognitive Category Management to Better Support Govt. Procurement & Acquisition

Developing Data Virtualization Techniques for Improved Data Management

Meeting the Demands of a 21st Century Digital Government

Blockchain and IoT

Why You Should Attend This year's Summit

The rapid utilization of blockchain and automated IT services and technologies throughout the private sector has illustrated the enabling capabilities that the integration of these disruptive technologies within the Federal Government and Department of Defense can provide for improved organizational efficiency and business process management capabilities. Senior members across the Federal Govt. and DoD IT ecosystems have taken notice of how blockchain & automated IT services can supplement their organization’s mission goals, and at this forum, you will have the opportunity to contribute to this vastly expanding community of interest.



At the 2018 Blockchain & Automated IT Summit, invited speakers and delegates will collaborate with one another to spur conversation, foster innovation, and create a pathway for the development of blockchain and automated IT solutions that enhance business process management and organizational efficiency. Our senior level speakers will also address the practical use cases for blockchain and automated IT technologies to also include robotic process automation, emerging machine learning capabilities, cognitive category management, and more.



Whether your organization is interested in improving its data analytics capabilities, authentication & cyber security posture, digital record keeping, or overall level of efficiency, you will have the chance to learn more about blockchain technology, the supporting policy, and community at large at this Summit. Join us at the Blockchain & Automated IT for Govt. Summit to learn more about the innovative efforts to integrate blockchain and automated IT technologies and services into the Federal Government and DoD IT ecosystems.



Our team specializes in the extensive research and development of our Summits' content and focus areas, and we will assemble the most respected minds in the Blockchain & IT Modernization communities, as well as key policy-makers across military and civilian offices. Our non-partisan approach allows us to reach across all services and organizations to bring together a truly holistic group of decision makers and solution providers.

2018 Speakers Include:

John M. Bergin , SES, Business Technology Officer, DoD CIO

, SES, Business Technology Officer, DoD CIO Rod Turk , Acting CIO, Department of Commerce

, Acting CIO, Department of Commerce Justin Herman , Intergovernmental Emerging Citizen Technology Lead, GSA Technology Transformation Services, GSA

, Intergovernmental Emerging Citizen Technology Lead, GSA Technology Transformation Services, GSA Avi Bender , Director, National Technical Information Service, Department of Commerce

, Director, National Technical Information Service, Department of Commerce Bill Zielinski , Deputy Assistant Commissioner, Category Management, Office of Information Technology Category, Federal Acquisition Service, GSA

, Deputy Assistant Commissioner, Category Management, Office of Information Technology Category, Federal Acquisition Service, GSA Craig Fischer , Innovation Program Manager, Financial Innovation & Transformation, Department of the Treasury

, Innovation Program Manager, Financial Innovation & Transformation, Department of the Treasury Anil John , Program Manager, Identity Management and Data Privacy Research, Cyber Security Division, DHS S&T

, Program Manager, Identity Management and Data Privacy Research, Cyber Security Division, DHS S&T Debbie Bucci , IT Architect, Office of Standards and Interoperability, Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT, HHS

, IT Architect, Office of Standards and Interoperability, Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT, HHS Patrick Conway , Chief Knowledge Officer, Knowledge Management-Process Improvement Officer, TRADOC

, Chief Knowledge Officer, Knowledge Management-Process Improvement Officer, TRADOC Gerard Dache, Founder & President, Government Blockchain Association

