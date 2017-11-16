NGC Awarded Major Aircraft Sustainment Program by the ADF

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) was awarded a through life support (TLS) contract for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) C-27J Spartan Battlefield Airlifter fleet.

The five-year base, 22-year rolling wave, performance-based contract includes engineering and logistic services.





“Our team will provide capabilities that go beyond daily sustainment operations to provide forward-thinking, analytical solutions for the C-27J platform,” said John Parker, vice president and general manager, Northrop Grumman Technology Services. “Our process is predictive, holistic and continually optimized to provide game-changing mission readiness. This enables us to anticipate necessary modernizations and enhancements to the fleet.”

Northrop Grumman continues to enhance its business and geographic footprint within Australia to improve sovereign capability, capacity and support services. The C-27J TLS program directly supports Northrop Grumman’s vision to develop Australian talent and capabilities in keeping with the Australian Defence Industry initiative.

“This program represents the strategic foundation for Northrop Grumman upon which we can build sovereign Australian capabilities to sustain and modernize the 5th Generation Air Force of the future,” said Ian Irving, chief executive, Northrop Grumman Australia. “It allows us to deliver on our commitment to establish and grow a uniquely Australian defence capability while leveraging our world-class defence technologies and global infrastructure.”

Northrop Grumman’s TLS experience with platforms such as KC-30A helps ensure the C-27J program performance will align with the customer’s evolving needs and bring a higher level of platform stewardship to the program. Teaming with Leonardo, the original equipment manufacturer for the aircraft, allows Northrop Grumman to reduce primary risks to data access, design engineering support and supply chain management.

