Revolutionary wearable Broadsword Spine technology will be on display at Dubai Air Show 2017

Broadsword® Spine® is an invisible power and data network that is built directly into clothing using conductive fabrics instead of wires and cables. It is currently being tested by armed forces across the world. The innovative e-textile has been developed by us alongside ourpartner Intelligent Textiles Limited.

The new technology allows vital electronic devices to be plugged straight into a vest, jacket or belt, with custom-built connectors hooking directly into power and data sources via USB.





This offers military, security and first responder personnel - all of whom rely on carrying electronic equipment and need a durable power supply for long periods of time - with a more flexible and robust alternative to existing power and data systems.

The system also delivers an estimated 40 per cent weight saving for the user versus alternative options – crucial when on the move.

Over the past 12 months the Broadsword® Spine® has undergone a series of trials with a number of international militaries looking at how new technology can lighten the load on troops. This is the first time that the system will be on display at Dubai Air Show.

Richard Checkley, Defence Information Director here at BAE Systems Military Air & Information said: "Broadsword® Spine® is built to operate in the harshest environments and to reduce the burden on soldiers on the frontline. Through the unique e-textile technology, and power and data management system at the heart of the product, we are reducing both the workload of troops and the weight they have to carry.”

"We have sold Broadsword® Spine® to potential future users who will trial and evaluate the technology in a number of operational environments. We are working with our customers to support these trials and look forward to meeting their future programme requirements.”

We also continue to carry out our own testing to qualify Broadsword® Spine® against a range of robust military and commercial standards. Production facilities are based at our site in Rochester, Kent.

