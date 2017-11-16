The UAE Armed Forces announces the upgrade of their Mirage 2000-9 fleet

Thales will modernise the Mirage 2000-9 fleet of the United Arab Emirates Armed forces.

With this upgrade program, Thales alongside Dassault, will help support the strategic challenges of the UAE.

Thales has been a partner of the UAE Armed forces for over 45 years.

During the Dubai Airshow, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Armed forces have announced their intention to sign a contract for the upgrade of their Mirage 2000-9 fleet. Thales, together with Dassault Aviation, is grateful to the UAE authorities for their trust.

On board the Mirage 2000-9, Thales supplies the complete electronic combat solutions to meet the pilot’s need for tactical information, enhanced survivability and operational effectiveness including: mission computer system, fire control radar, electronic warfare suite, optronics systems, communications navigation and identification, cockpit display systems, helmet mounted system display and electrical system.





''Thales' advanced digital technologies help our customers to make the optimum tactical decisions in real time. This new announcement illustrates the trust UAE Armed Forces has in Thales for more than 45 years.'' Patrice Caine, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Thales.

Source : Thales - view original press release