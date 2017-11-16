Raytheon to Provide Advanced Telemetry System for Navy's New Range Support Aircraft

High-tech plane will support advanced weapons testing and other missions

The U.S. Navy awarded Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) a $79 million contract to develop a new advanced telemetry system for the U.S. Navy's Range Support Aircraft. The high-tech plane will replace the Navy's aging telemetry test aircraft, which has been in service since the 1970s.

Based within the Gulfstream G550 airborne early warning airframe, Raytheon's modern solution will offer multi-role capabilities in telemetry data collection, range safety and surveillance, and communications relay.





"It's like replacing your old eight-track tapes with streaming digital music – there's simply no comparison," said Todd Callahan , Raytheon Naval and Area Mission Defense vice president. "Our new Range Support Aircraft will use the latest technology to support advanced weapons testing and other missions for the next 25 years."

To develop and deliver this new capability to the Navy, Raytheon will draw on its wide portfolio of products, proven technology and extensive test and evaluation expertise. Once operational, the Range Support Aircraft will collect and process telemetry data from missiles, aircraft, UAVs and ships.

Raytheon will perform system design, fabrication and aircraft integration. Once integration is complete, the company will conduct flight testing, training and mission operations with the Navy team before delivering the much-needed range support asset.

Raytheon Company, with 2016 sales of $24 billion and 63,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 95 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I™ products and services, sensing, effects, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts . Follow us on Twitter .

Source : Raytheon Corporation (NYSE: RTN) - view original press release