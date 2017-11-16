BAE to support the Hawk fleet in the UAE to 2020

We have signed an agreement with AMMROC (Advanced Military Maintenance Repair and Overhaul Center) LLC to provide continued support to the Hawk aircraft fleet in the United Arab Emirates.

This agreement will run to 2020, renewing our existing successful partnership with AMMROC.

Arrangements for supplying spares and repairs along with a bespoke level of access to our engineering expertise on the Hawk Mk61, Mk102 and Mk63 aircraft are included in the agreement.





We offer a flexible portfolio of support services for Hawk customers across the globe which can be tailored to meet each customer’s evolving needs. These services are centred on a Support Service Hub that provides specialist engineering and support services, utilising the latest technology to exploit information and data from the worldwide Hawk fleet.

“This agreement builds on the strong partnership we’ve had with AMMROC since 2013 and provides a platform for our continued assistance in support of the current Hawk fleet in the UAE,” said Mike Swales, Hawk International Programme Director here at BAE Systems. “It will strengthen and enhance the collaborative work between our two organisations in the long-term maintenance of the aircraft. This agreement enables the United Arab Emirates to continue to benefit from our industry-leading expertise in supporting Hawk, as we continue to play a valued role supporting diverse customers around the world.”

AMMROC is a joint venture company owned by Emirates Defence Industries Company (“EDIC”), Lockheed Martin Corporation and Sikorsky (a Lockheed Martin Company) delivering robust MRO solutions that provide military operators with the highest level of aircraft readiness, fleet deployability and safety. AMMROC’s key customers include the UAE and other regional Armed Forces.

Hawk is operated by 18 customers around the world and has achieved in excess of 3.5 million flying hours. As a company we draw on this worldwide experience, working in partnership with our global supply chain, to deliver customer focused and cost-effective support services.

Source : BAE Systems PLC (LSE: BAES.L) - view original press release