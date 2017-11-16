Boeing, flydubai Sign Historic Deal for 225 737 MAX Airplanes

Valued at $27 billion, deal is largest single-aisle jet purchase by a Middle East airline

Airline commits to the newly launched 737 MAX 10, MAX 9s and more MAX 8s

Boeing [NYSE: BA] and flydubai signed a landmark agreement today for 225 737 MAX airplanes with a list price value of $27 billion . The deal represents the largest-ever single-aisle jet order – by number of airplanes and total value – from a Middle East carrier.

Signed at the 2017 Dubai Airshow in flydubai's hometown, the agreement includes a commitment for 175 MAX airplanes, and purchase rights for 50 additional MAXs. When finalized, the purchase promises to sustain tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs in Boeing's U.S. factories and network of suppliers.





More than 50 of the first 175 airplanes will be 737 MAX 10s, the newest and largest member of the 737 MAX family. The MAX 10 will have the lowest seat-mile cost of any single-aisle airplane ever produced. flydubai said the balance of the initial airplane order will be made up of the popular MAX 8 and MAX 9, giving the carrier a family of airplanes with high commonality and low operating costs.

This new deal surpasses the flydubai's previous record order of 75 MAXs and 11 Next-Generation 737-800s which was signed at the 2013 Dubai Airshow.

"We welcome the continuation of our long partnership with Boeing. Their airplanes have provided a foundation for the success of our business model, providing us with the operational flexibility and range to build a network of 95 destinations in 44 countries," said flydubai Chairman His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum . "Understanding the demand for travel across our network, our innovative approach to our cabin design and developing a product unique to our market has allowed us to exceed our passengers' expectations in their flying experience."

"We are extremely honored that flydubai has selected to be an all-Boeing operator for many years to come. This record-breaking agreement builds on our strong partnership with flydubai and the other leading carriers of this region," said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President & CEO Kevin McAllister . "With flydubai's proven business model and ambitious growth plans, we look forward to hundreds of flydubai 737 MAXs connecting Dubai with the rest of the world."

The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history, having surpassed 4,000 total orders from 92 customers. The MAX family incorporates the latest technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets and other improvements to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.

flydubai placed its first order for 50 Next-Generation 737-800s in 2008 and was the world's first airline to introduce the Boeing Sky Interior into service. To date, flydubai has taken delivery of 63 737-800s and three 737 MAX 8 airplanes.

Source : The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) - view original press release