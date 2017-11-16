Subsystem Technologies Awarded Contract for R&D, Logistics, and Program Support Services for the US Army's PM SW

Subsystem Technologies, Inc. (SUBSYSTEMs) was awarded a technical support services contract for the U.S. Army Project Manager Soldier Weapons (PM SW). On this contract, SUBSYSTEMs will support the PM SW mission to provide our nation’s soldiers with world class individual and crew-served weapons through the enhancement of current systems and the development of next generation weapons technology.

Subsystem Technologies wins contract for U.S. Army Project Manager Solider Weapons program.





“SUBSYSTEMs is pleased to provide PM SW with these expanded services and will bring a wide range of domain knowledge, mission experience, best practices, and next-generation capabilities to the Army,” said Dustin DeFee, Chief Operating Officer. “Through this contract, we will provide PM SW with proven, successful program management technical services as weapon systems are developed and deployed.”

According to SUBSYSTEMs Chief Executive Officer, Sam Malhotra, “Supporting our national defense and specifically such an important program as PM SW is a great honor for us. SUBSYSTEMs has a long history of supporting small arms programs research, development, and production efforts, and our team will proudly bring this solid expertise to fulfill the PM SW mission.”

Subsystem Technologies, Inc. is a federal government contractor supporting the DoD and civilian communities for more than 31 years. Specialties include engineering and logistics support, management consulting and a range of IT services including cyber security. Headquartered in Arlington, Va., and supporting clients in eight locations across the country, SUBSYSTEMs has built a solid reputation for integrity and sustained excellence with longstanding clients. For more information, please visit www.subsystem.com .

