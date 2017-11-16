Smiths Detection Receives Order for Vehicle Scanning Technologies from US CBP

EDGEWOOD, Md.--( BUSINESS WIRE )--Smiths Detection Inc. (SDI) announces orders totaling $7.1 million for HCVM e35 NA and ScanVan technologies under existing indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).





Smiths Detection’s ScanVan is a small, easily maneuvered vehicle, fitted with HI-SCAN 100100T technology, a state-of-the-art X-ray system capable of scanning objects such as cargo, strollers, boxes or electronics. It is specially designed for the needs of customs facilities, airports, transport operators, and couriers - or wherever temporary high-security checkpoints are required.

The HCVM e35 NA is a fully integrated mobile solution used to inspect whole trucks, containers and vehicles. Utilizing state-of-the-art software platforms to provide detailed X-ray image views, customizable image options, and comparison tools to enhance screening outcome, it screens for contraband and threats such as explosives, narcotics, and weapons. The solutions also help operators to reduce screening times and increase data collection capability.

Stephen Esposito, Vice President of Business Development and Sales, said, “Smiths Detection’s advanced technology, reputation for custom solutions, responsiveness, and reliable service have helped us to become long-term providers for agencies around the world. Our experience allows us to continue to work closely with CBP to provide world-leading solutions that help to protect our borders and secure locations across the country.”

Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for military, air transportation, homeland security and emergency response markets. Our experience and history across more than 40 years at the frontline, enables us to provide unrivalled levels of expertise to detect and identify constantly changing chemical, radiological, nuclear and explosive threats, as well as weapons, dangerous goods, contraband and narcotics.

Our goal is simple – to provide security, peace of mind and freedom of movement upon which the world depends. For more information visit www.smithsdetection.com .

