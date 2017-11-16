Boeing Wins Landmark Deals, Highlights Broad Portfolio at Dubai Airshow

Announced 296 commercial jet orders and commitments, valued at about $50 billion

Boeing Global Services announced multiple agreements with regional airlines

Defense and space business draws strong interest for space travel and exploration

Boeing [NYSE:BA] won large commitments across its twin- and single-aisle commercial airplane families, debuted key capabilities including the CST-100 Starliner docking and KC-46 refueling simulators, and announced services agreements at the 2017 Dubai Airshow.

“This has been a very successful show for Boeing. Our regional customers have maintained their trust in our products and technology, and our partnerships in the Middle East region continue to grow,” said Bernard Dunn, President, Boeing Middle East, North Africa and Turkey. “We signed agreements with key airline partners including Emirates, flydubai, Azerbaijan Airlines, ALAFCO and Ethiopian Airlines. In addition, Egyptair became a new customer for the 787. Finally, the airshow was a great opportunity to introduce our newest business unit, Boeing Global Services, to the Middle East market and reiterate the region’s importance to Boeing.”





The continued growth of the Middle East aviation market was underscored by customers in the region announcing orders and commitments for 296 airplanes - including 50 options - with a value of about $50 billion at list prices.

Boeing also celebrated the opening of Emirates Flight Training Academy (EFTA), where Boeing was selected to provide a customized, integrated software system for managing cadet learning and training using software.

Boeing Defense, Space & Security also saw great interest in the CST-100 Starliner docking simulator spacecraft which debut in Dubai for the first time, highlighting the region’s high interest for space travel and exploration. Other defense products on display included the MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor, AH-64 Apache and the CH-47 Chinook helicopters, as well as the F-15 multi-role fighter.

Boeing Global Services successfully wrapped up their inaugural airshow with four service agreements:

Custom services from the Boeing Global Fleet Care portfolio to Oman Air

A five-year strategic agreement to provide Royal Jordanian with a comprehensive training solution, including pilot type-rating and recurrent training at its London Gatwick training campus

Support to Cathay Pacific Airways’ 747-8 freighter fleet through the Boeing Landing Gear Overhaul and Exchange Program.

Parts sales and distribution agreement with Rolls-Royce – through Boeing subsidiary Aviall – in support of their global fleet of AE defense engines.

