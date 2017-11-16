Safran signs with Gulf Air to supply wheels and brakes for its new fleet of Boeing 787-9 and Airbus A320neo.

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain and a long-time partner of Safran, has signed an agreement to equip the airline's new incoming fleet of 10 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and 12 Airbus A320neo with Safran Landing Systems wheels and brakes.

Commenting on the agreement Gulf Air Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Captain Waleed Abdulhameed Al Alawi said: "We have selected Safran Landing Systems for their high dispatch reliability, simplified maintenance, as well as their weight advantage resulting in lower fuel burn. Safran Landing Systems is a reliable partner of Gulf Air and we are pleased with our choice towards a wheels and brakes technology of renowned quality to equip our new fleet of Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and Airbus A320neo that will enter into service in 2018."





Vincent Mascré, Safran Landing Systems CEO, commented on this signature: "Our carbon brake technology is an ideal choice with regard to the requirements of cost, efficiency and expected performance. We are delighted and proud to have earned the trust of Gulf Air and we are fully committed to supporting the entry into service of their 787-9 and A320neo fleets."

