Surface Warships Conference

29 January, 2018 - 1 February, 2018, London, United Kingdom

Surface Warships is the world's premier international conference for all elements of the surface fleet community, including senior serving officers, technical experts and industry leaders

This major international event is now in its eigth year, and will be held in London between 29th January - 1st February.



Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

This year's Surface Warships event will be extended to a 4 day conference, focussing on the modernisation of naval forces, looking at interoperability by design and how the global naval community can intergrate with one another. Along with sharing current programs and projects, take the opportunity attend our dedicated focus days on Naval Combat Systems and Naval Training and Simulation. These new additions to the Surface Warships programme provides the opportunity for you to engage in in-depth, discussions and briefings from global thought-leaders and practitioners in the Combat Systems and Training fields.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Marine Propulsion Engine Market Analysis & Forecast Report 2017-2022

A thematic balance is struck between operational/strategic discussion, and the design and construction of the platforms themselves, their combat systems, communications and armaments.



Key themes this year will include:

The impact of a resurgent Russian Navy and an increasingly capable Chinese Navy on strategic priorities and platform design/procurement, and how this will affect your business or organisation

The quantity vs. quality debate: High-cost, high-capability vessels vs. larger numbers of lower-tech platforms, both as adversaries and as internal procurement options, and what this will mean for the future composition of your navy - or the requirements of your customers.

In-depth analysis on how the modernization and development of advanced Naval Combat Systems is further increasing the capability of existing and planned platforms and how this could enable you to modernize and upgrade existing platforms more expediently

Examination of concerns relating to ship design, in particular the need for area and near-peer denial vs. humanitarian considerations/disaster relief, and what this means for future platforms. We will examine the increasing need for a modular approach to ship design, in order to guarantee that your high-cost platform is also high-capability

Ensuring interoperability between high-end vessels in order to improve coordination and fighting ability, specifically focusing on NATO nations' modernisation and procurement efforts, in order to reduce the cost-burden to individual navies and ensure that allied vessels form a seamlessly integrated fighting force

Led by senior military and industry personnel, you will have the opportunity to gain both strategic and technical insight from naval leadership and subject matter experts, including information on long-term plans and goals, allowing you to define best practice and to understand how the application of the latest technologies will enable you to deliver greater effect as a naval force.

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

2018 Speakers

Henry Parker , Director Ships Acquisition, DE&S, UK MoD

, Director Ships Acquisition, DE&S, UK MoD Rear Admiral Ulrich Reineke , Chief of the German Navy’s Planning Division, German Navy

, Chief of the German Navy’s Planning Division, German Navy Rear Admiral Raphael Osondu , Chief of Naval Transformation, Nigerian Navy

, Chief of Naval Transformation, Nigerian Navy Commodore Arsyad Abdullah , Commandant of Combat Task Group, Western Fleet Command, Indonesian Navy

, Commandant of Combat Task Group, Western Fleet Command, Indonesian Navy Commodore Arne Groenningsaeter , DACOS C2DS, Allied Command Transformation

, DACOS C2DS, Allied Command Transformation First Admiral Shamsudin , ACoS Capability and Plans Division, Royal Malaysian Navy

, ACoS Capability and Plans Division, Royal Malaysian Navy Michael Roberts , Director, Development and Integration Program Executive Office, Integrated Warfare Systems (PEO IWS, NAVSEA

, Director, Development and Integration Program Executive Office, Integrated Warfare Systems (PEO IWS, NAVSEA Captain Kevin Quarderer , Commanding Officer, US Naval Research

, Commanding Officer, US Naval Research Captain Shane Craig , Deputy Commander Fleet Air Arm, Royal Australian Navy

, Deputy Commander Fleet Air Arm, Royal Australian Navy Captain Michael Girsa , Project Officer Project SYNE (POPSYNE), South African Navy

, Project Officer Project SYNE (POPSYNE), South African Navy Captain Fermin Espinoza , Mil Deputy, Surface & Undersea Programs, Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, US Navy

, Mil Deputy, Surface & Undersea Programs, Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, US Navy Captain Fredrik Palmquist , Commanding Officer, 4th Naval Flotilla, Swedish Navy

, Commanding Officer, 4th Naval Flotilla, Swedish Navy Captain Corrado Campana , Director of Transformation, NATO Maritime Interdiction Operational Training Centre

, Director of Transformation, NATO Maritime Interdiction Operational Training Centre Commander Antonio Gonzalez Garcia , SCOMBA Program Manager, Spanish Navy

, SCOMBA Program Manager, Spanish Navy Commander Andreas Uhl , Department of Planning, Group Future Development, German Navy

, Department of Planning, Group Future Development, German Navy Commander Fred Douglas , Ballistic Missile Defence SME, Royal Netherlands Navy

, Ballistic Missile Defence SME, Royal Netherlands Navy Commander Andreas Forsman , DCOM, Swedish Naval Development Center, Swedish Navy

, DCOM, Swedish Naval Development Center, Swedish Navy Commander Matteo Falzarano , 7th Department - SHIP Platform Design & Combat System, Italian Navy

, 7th Department - SHIP Platform Design & Combat System, Italian Navy Mr Andy Fawkes , Synthetic Training Advisor, UK Ministry of Defence

, Synthetic Training Advisor, UK Ministry of Defence Khristian Kowalski , Chief of Naval Support Section, NATO Support and Procurement Agency

, Chief of Naval Support Section, NATO Support and Procurement Agency Confirmed Representative, Planning and Capabilities, Spanish Navy

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

Source : ASDEvents