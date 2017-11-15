USAF Awards LM JASSM Telemetry Kit Production Contract

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) received a $44.1 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to produce Intelligent Test Instrumentation Kits (iTIK) to be used on Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) flight tests for telemetry and flight termination purposes.

This contract for iTIKs provides benefits across multiple missile programs. These upgraded iTIKs eliminate obsolete parts from previous generation test kits and provide a new product that can be used on several different missiles.





"The new iTIK provides a next generation telemetry kit for both JASSM baseline and Extended Range missiles, as well as the Long Range Anti-Ship Missile," said Kim Oyler, program manager at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "The electronic components in this new kit will provide enhanced reliability over the previous generation's mechanical configuration."

The new iTIKs will be compatible with all production lots of JASSM already in inventory, as well as future lots and variants.

Armed with a penetrating blast-fragmentation warhead, JASSM-Extended Range (ER) can be used in all weather conditions. The stealthy 2,000-pound cruise missile employs an infrared seeker and enhanced digital anti-jam GPS receiver to dial into specific points on high-value, well-fortified, fixed and relocatable targets. The B-1B carries JASSM-ER. Integration on other aircraft platforms is ongoing. More than 2,150 JASSM and JASSM-ER missiles have been delivered.

