Thales Alenia Space wins contract to supply the telemetry transmitter of the European launcher Ariane 6

First ever contract of Thales Alenia Space in Spain in the launchers segment

Thales Alenia Space has signed a contract with ArianeGroup, prime contractor and design authority of Ariane 6, to design, develop, qualify and manufacture the telemetry transmitter of the new European launcher. The telemetry transmitter is responsible for transmitting to the ground the data generated by the launcher throughout the whole launch mission.

It is the first contract of the company in Spain in the launchers segment. After three decades of activity in the space sector participating in more than 400 satellites, probes and spacecraft put into orbit, the company expands its comprehensive product portfolio in Spain in the field of space communications with a new generation equipment adapted to very demanding requirements from the customer, in a highly competitive environment, which has driven to adopt an innovative design using the most advanced manufacturing technologies.





Eduardo Bellido, CEO of Thales Alenia Space in Spain, said: "We are proud to enjoy the confidence of ArianeGroup and ESA for the development of an equipment as critical as the Ariane 6 telemetry transmitter, a key program in the European space scene". "This contract shows our company's ability to adapt to a continuously evolving space market, implementing new industrial processes and technologies to meet our customer needs", he added.

The development of Ariane 6 was approved at the European Space Agency (ESA) Ministerial Council in December 2014 to ensure that Europe maintains its leadership in the fast-changing commercial launch market, while also addressing requirements for European governmental missions. The launcher will be developed in two versions: Ariane 62, with two solid propellant strap-on boosters and Ariane 64, with four solid-propellant strap-on boosters. The maiden launch of Ariane 6 is planned in 2020.

Thales Alenia Space has contributed to the European launcher industry over the last 40 years as a key supplier of numerous electronic systems developed by the company in Belgium for the entire family of Ariane (Ariane 1 to Ariane 6), Vega and Soyuz launchers.

Source : Thales - view original press release