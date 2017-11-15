Aptima Announces Technology Demonstrations at I/ITSEC 2017

Are your trainees learning? How do you know? Visit Aptima to learn about the latest in adaptive, accelerated learning for Force readiness

Woburn MA & Orlando, FL, November 14, 2017 --[ASDWire]-- Aptima, the leader in optimizing human performance to ensure that training leads to quantifiable improvements in training and readiness, will be demonstrating its technologies at four exhibit hall locations throughout I/ITSEC, including the Navy and Operation Blended Warrior (OBW) booths. Plan to visit Aptima at the upcoming Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC), the world’s largest modeling, simulation and training conference, which will be held November 27-30, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.

Aptima’s will be showcasing technologies that measure, analyze, understand, and optimize Warfighter performance during Live, Virtual and Constructive (LVC) training exercises. The company’s solutions provide both instructors and trainees with essential insights and feedback for developing individual, team, and ‘teams of teams’ skills.





I/ITSEC Attendees and Media are encouraged to attend the following:

Booth #439, Operation Blended Warrior (OBW): This year marks Year 3 of Operation Blended Warrior (OBW), a multi-day, large-scale special LVC event to explore the potential for LVC capabilities to revolutionize training, education, and testing for the defense and security sectors. OBW 2017 has been expanded to include performance measurement technologies provided by Aptima and others. On OBW Day 3 (Nov 29), Aptima will be demonstrating its SPOTLITE® mobile apps for measuring Warfighter performance during the ground battle, and its performance measurement engine, the PM EngineTM, for measuring Warfighter performance during the air battle.

Booth #339 – US Navy

For the second consecutive year, Aptima is proud to demonstrate its performance measurement capabilities for the new P-8A Weapons Tactics Trainer (WTT) simulation platform. Designed for the P-8A Poseidon, PMATT-TA is the culmination of several multi-year programs aimed at supporting the Warfighter at the point of need. To capture and assess crew behaviors in mission relevant context (both simulated and live-flight), PMATT-TA leverages Aptima’s performance measurement engine, called PM EngineTM, and its ASATM for storing measures and assessments and performing data analytics. When combined with Innova Systems International’s PMATT tool, Aptima’s technologies provide Fleet and Fleet Replacement Squadrons with a comprehensive data collection, analytics, and tracking solution for crew qualifications management.

Certain training objectives in the Navy require high-fidelity background activity, and previous efforts have either proved very labor-intensive or of less-than-ideal fidelity. DyAdeM is an ONR-sponsored project that addresses this problem using real-world data to create realistic patterns of life for training in NGTS with little effort from instructional personnel. In the exhibit, you can see the patterns that were learned from the real-world, and you can see a navigation mesh, generated from many possible simulated routes the vessels can take in NGTS. DyAdeM is currently available for maritime patterns of life for 10 key regions of the world, and soon will be available for anywhere in the world.

Booth #1900 - Aero Simulation Inc.: Pilots across the DoD continue to face the formidable risks of landing an aircraft during degraded visual—i.e., ‘brownout’—conditions. As ASI demonstrates its Rotary Wing Reconfigurable Flight Trainer (RFT) simulator’s ability to land, Aptima will unobtrusively measure learner performance during the landing approach using the PM EngineTM.

WHAT: Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC)

WHERE: Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL

WHEN: Nov 27 – Nov 30. For exhibit hours, visit: www.iitsec.org

