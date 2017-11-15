Boeing, Royal Jordanian Airlines Announce Strategic Training Agreement

Five-year contract will provide comprehensive 787 pilot training

Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Royal Jordanian Airlines today announced at the 2017 Dubai Air Show the carrier has selected Boeing to provide its 787 flight training. Under the five-year strategic agreement, Boeing will provide Royal Jordanian with a comprehensive training solution, including pilot type-rating and recurrent training at its London Gatwick training campus.

"We are excited by Boeing's proven training expertise," said Stefan Pichler, president and chief executive officer of Royal Jordanian. "To attract a new generation of pilots, we need to inspire them and train them in new ways, and Boeing is at the forefront of developing innovative training methods."





"As one of the first 787 customers for the region, this partnership with Royal Jordanian Airlines demonstrates the strength of our relationship with this key customer," said David Longridge, vice president of Commercial Services Sales for Boeing Global Services. "Royal Jordanian recognizes the quality of our training and the value of using Boeing to provide this service."

Over the next 20 years, Boeing projects a global demand for more than 1.2 million pilots and technicians with more than ten percent of that driven by the Middle East. Boeing provides commercial flight training at eight campuses around the globe to help meet this demand.

