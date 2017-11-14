Cyber Defence & Network Security Conference

23 January, 2018 - 25 January, 2018, London, United Kingdom

Securing the distributed network

Cyber security looms ever-larger on the national security agenda. The paralysing effects of the recent ransomware assault on the NHS point to worrying vulnerabilities in network resilience, vulnerabilities which recur across defence, government and CNI. Unless the cyber threat is tackled head on, information security and operational capability will be severely compromised.



CDANS 2018 will confront the challenge of securing the distributed network. As data-heavy remote assets and cloud storage proliferate, new weaknesses emerge for aggressors to exploit. With cyber now officially a NATO domain of warfare, the combat commander is increasingly sensitive to the need to encrypt his communications and platforms against offensive IW. For CNI, the active targeting of the network by terrorists, lone attackers and foreign governments necessitates a collaborative approach to defence, one which takes advantage of the national cyber security centres which continue to emerge across Europe.





Join over 100 cyber experts in London from 23-25 January 2018, and enhance your approach to threat intelligence, incident response, training and remote asset protection. Benefit too from a forward looking agenda that will assess the merits of emerging and disruptive technologies, including advance analytics, AI and blockchain. Don’t miss a unique opportunity to defend your network against the cyber threat.



Key themes being addressed at Cyber Defence and Network Security include:

How different leading nations are tackling the issue of Cyber Defence and Network security with insights from senior military figures into their current best practices and their view on the future of Cyber Security

Insight into how different organisation and nations are providing training for all staff, and investigating what efforts can be made from the ground level of cyber security, from essential training methods for defence staff to policies around governance and management of cyber defence teams.

A range of different organisations and nations exploring how the development of their environment, with relation to BYOD, the Internet of Things, and a military focus on the security of weaponry against the threat of cyberspace

Information on the situational awareness of different organisations, and how they are constantly looking to improve this, and police where the threats originate

Why you should attend Cyber Defence and Network Security:

Learn from leading nations on their best cyber security practices, and also the threats that concern them in the future, from best methods of training to concerns around the ‘Internet of Things.’

Improve your knowledge from the industry as to the best tools and solutions available to help ensure total network security.

Exposure to organisations outside of the military, ranging from private to public services, with the question being posed ''What lessons can be learnt from outside of our network?''



''The CDANS event was valuable as I was able to meet several key personnel that face the very same problems as I do, their experience is a great reach back. The topics were all interesting and valued the discussions''

Branch Chief, DoD



''As threats to the cyber landscape increase in number - The Spanish Ministry of Defence sees CDANS as a unique opportunity to discover the key challenges and their solutions from other regions on a day-to-day basis.''

Lieutenant Colonel Angel Gomez de Agreda, Office of the Secretary General for Defence Policy, Spanish Ministry of Defence



''CDANS is the best venue I found to meet awide variety of international partners.''

Gregory C. Radabaugh,GG-15, DAF Chief of Cyberspace Operations, Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Agency

Early-Confirmed Speakers 2018

Brigadier General Vass, Incoming ACOS Cyber, NATO SHAPE

Professor Dr Udo Helmbrecht, Executive Director, ENISA

Colonel Eric Alardet, Cyber Operations Chief, French Cyber Command

Captain Shaun Prescott, Head, Operate and Defend, UK Ministry of Defence

Colonel Ian Hargreaves, CEMA Lead, British Army HQ

Mr Alberto Hernández, CEO, Spanish National Cyber Security Institute

Mr John R Gwinnup, Cyber Threat Analyst, NATO Intelligence Fusion Centre

Mr Chris Stace, Head of Unit - Information Superiority, European Defence Agency

Mr Erik Wennerström, Director General, Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention

Mr Mihkel Tikk, Director of Cyber Policy Department, Estonian Ministry of Defence

Dr Jamie Shea, Assistant Secretary General Emerging Security Challenges, NATO

Mr Paul Graziano, Head of Cyber Security Investigation and Threat Intelligence, Transport for London

Angus Marshall, Digital Forensic Scientist, University of York

Mr Mario Blokken, Head Permanent Secretariat, European Land Force Interoperability Center (Finabel)

Dr John Macrae, Technology Commercialisation Executive, University of Ulster

Mr Szabolcs Hallai, Chief Information Security Officer, Hungarian Energy Agency

Mr Dvir Rubinshtein, Aviation Security Operation Center Manager, Security, Emergency and Cyber Division, Ministry of Transport, State of Israel

Mr Ross Tsagalidis, Cyber Security Advisor & Consultant at the Department of Computer and Systems Sciences, Swedish Armed Forces/Stockholm University

Source : ASDEvents