Leonardo boosts its cyber security presence in the GCC, partnering with MVP TECH, Dubai-based company

The two companies will work together to address cyber security needs in the GCC, including those of government clients

The partnership follows Leonardo's recent selection by the United Arab Emirates to upgrade the country's national security network

Leonardo and MVP Tech have announced at the Dubai Air Show (12 – 16 of November) that they are partnering to provide integrated cyber security solutions in UAE. The two companies will offer customised services including risk management, analysis & prevention and systems design, implementation and certification. The joint offer will be pitched at enterprises of all sizes and in all sectors, including to governmental organisations.

MVP Tech was established in 2003 and specialises in Security and IT systems integration, representing leading products from manufacturers in the U.S., Europe, Australia and elsewhere. MVP Tech delivers comprehensive technology integration projects, providing a single point-of-contact to clients and peace-of-mind for businesses concerned about security and IT systems integration including cyber-attacks. MVP’s approach to clients is characterised by long-term partnerships, with the company’s in-house team able to execute demanding projects through different stages of development, from initial design to support services.





Leonardo is a top-ten global player in Aerospace, Defence and Security, with experience in supporting security and law enforcement customers worldwide. The company is looking with interest at future opportunities in the UAE and will be pitching its expertise to help secure EXPO 2020 in Dubai. Leonardo successfully oversaw security for EXPO 2015 in Milan (Italy) and is able to provide comprehensive solutions that addresses the complex issues inherent in large events.

Leonardo is also a leader in the supply of cyber security services for governmental organisations, critical infrastructure, law enforcement and intelligence agencies. Its’ flagship project in the cyber security field is the NATO NCIRC (Computer Incident Response Capability) programme, which protects over 70,000 NATO users in 29 Countries and manages around 200 million security events every day.

Leonardo is already very active in the GCC region’s security sector. In one of the company’s most recent projects, UAE National Intelligence renewed its long-term collaboration with Leonardo through a contract to upgrade the country’s national security network. Leonardo, in partnership with the UAE’s IGG (International Golden Group), is also negotiating to provide a five-year maintenance contract. In another collaboration, the two companies are working on a project to implement Cyber Security Operations Centres (SOCs) in Abu Dhabi. Previously, Leonardo has built up its experience in the region in a range of defence and security-related areas, in one case supplying state-of-the-art automation, telecommunication and security solutions for the first stage of the UAE’s National Railway Network.

Source : Leonardo, A Finmeccanica Company - view original press release