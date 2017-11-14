New Calidus B-250 Aircraft to Feature Rockwell Collins Pro Line Fusion Integrated Avionics

New light attack aircraft with multi-role capabilities from Calidus launched at Dubai Airshow

Pro Line Fusion avionics provide flexibility for implementation on multi-role aircraft

Rockwell Collins has been selected by Calidus, a new aircraft manufacturer in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to provide Pro Line Fusion® on the new B-250 light attack aircraft with multi-role capabilities. Launched at the Dubai Airshow, the aircraft is designed for combat and asymmetric warfare.

“The UAE aerospace and defense industry continues to grow and Calidus is a part of making that happen,” said Colin Mahoney, senior vice president, International and Service Solutions for Rockwell Collins. “We look forward to working with Calidus to provide our expertise to develop new, local capabilities so customers in the region are equipped to succeed.”





Commenting on the selection of the Pro Line Fusion integrated avionics system, Hamdan Al Shkeili, chief software engineer and official spokesperson for Calidus said, “We welcome Rockwell Collins as our strategic partner for the B-250’s avionics. This partnership reflects our will to ensure our new light attack aircraft with multi-role capabilities is built around the missions it will fulfill, and will offer its pilots the most advanced, leading-edge technology throughout every one of its components.”

Pro Line Fusion is flexible enough to enhance the aircraft’s multi-role mission of basic and advanced flight training, counterinsurgency (COIN), close air support (CAS), and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR).

“The fully integrated Pro Line Fusion cockpit provides a flight deck that connects the aircrew to the aircraft, battlespace and the mission in an unprecedented seamless way,” said Talel Kamel, managing director for Rockwell Collins in the Middle East, Turkey and North Africa. “The system is highly intuitive for pilots just learning the basics of flight or for advanced aircraft maneuvering.”

The Pro Line Fusion system features advanced graphical interfaces integrated with a digital Head-Up Display (HUD), intuitive icons, easily configurable touchscreen and multi-function display windows, all leading to enhanced situational awareness during all phases of flight and in different flying conditions.

Pro Line Fusion is already operational on a number of different platforms, including business jet, air transport, tilt-rotor and military flight decks. The system has also been successfully demonstrated for use as a ground control station for unmanned aerial system (UAS) applications.

Source : Rockwell Collins - view original press release