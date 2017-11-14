Emirates' 777X fleet to feature dual HGS from Rockwell Collins

Both pilot and co-pilot will experience benefits of head-up flying

Selection part of Emirates' order for 150 Boeing 777X aircraft

Numerous Rockwell Collins systems standard equipped on 777X

Emirates has opted to provide pilots with a technology that keeps eyes forward and focused on the outside world when flying their new Boeing 777X aircraft fleet. Rockwell Collins’ Head-up Guidance System (HGS™) has been selected by the airline for the 150 777X aircraft on order.

The HGS displays will be installed for the pilot and co-pilot to provide training advantages for co-pilots and improve safety by requiring less time in head-down operations.





“HGS has proven itself to be a tool that makes flying safer and more efficient,” said Claude Alber, vice president and managing director, Europe, the Middle East and Africa for Rockwell Collins. “You add another level of safety by having two HGS displays on the flight deck, and it makes for a smoother transition for pilots moving from the right seat to the left seat.”

The dual HGS for Emirates’ 777X fleet will complement the numerous Rockwell Collins systems that will come standard on the aircraft, including the first-ever touchscreen flight displays for commercial air transport aircraft. In addition, Rockwell Collins is providing the integrated surveillance system with MultiScan™ weather radar, select flight controls and the Avionics Gateway secure server router, and communication and navigation radios on the 777X.

Emirates also selected Rockwell Collins’ GLU-2100 Multi-Mode Receiver and Digital Radio Altimeter for its 777X fleet.

Source : Rockwell Collins - view original press release