Sichuan Airlines signs A350 XWB FHS components support and AiRTHM agreement with Airbus

Airbus' expertise in services secures highest performance and operations of airline's fleet

Sichuan Airlines, an all-Airbus-fleet airline based in Chengdu, has selected Airbus Flight Hour Services (FHS) and Airbus Real Time Health Monitoring Service (AiRTHM) to provide components and predictive maintenance support securing the highest service level and operations for its new fleet of four A350 XWBs. Sichuan Airlines is to operate the A350 XWBs in the coming months on its international routes including Chengdu to the USA.

This long-term FHS-Components and AiRTHM agreement provides an extensive scope of A350 line replaceable units (LRUs) and APU, guaranteed spare parts availability through Pool access service and on-site stock at customer main base, as well as component reliability management and maintenance. In addition, AiRTHM brings a proactive maintenance mode to A350 operations.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

The Global Armored Vehicles and MRO Market 2017-2027

In its highly competitive and fast growing market, Sichuan Airlines selected Airbus’ tailored FHS and AiRTHM services for the smooth entry-into-service of its fleet of A350 XWB widebody aircraft.

Sichuan Airlines was the launch customer for Airbus FHS in China with its Airbus A330 fleet in place since 2009. This latest selection by Sichuan Airlines re-affirms airlines confidence in Airbus’ FHS value and expertise to secure operations already demonstrated in the current FHS-components agreement covering Sichuan Airlines’ A330 fleet.

“We are very pleased that Sichuan Airlines, a long-time customer of Airbus, has entrusted its A350 component support and AiRTHM to Airbus,” said Philippe Mhun, Head of Customer Services at Airbus. “Our A350 FHS customers enjoy a best in class operational performance above industry averages, which explains Airbus’ FHS leadership position in the region. This significant endorsement by Sichuan Airlines further reinforces Airbus’ position in the services market in China, and recognizes our unique capability as an aircraft manufacturer.”

To date, Airbus has recorded a total of 848 firm orders for the A350 XWB from 45 customers worldwide, already making it one of the most successful wide-body aircraft ever. With 287 firm orders for the A350 from carriers in Asia-Pacific, the region represents over a third of total sales for the type.

With this latest agreement, Airbus FHS has now been selected to cover more than 400 aircraft, ranging from the A320, A330, A380 to the A350 XWB.

Airbus, through “Services by Airbus”, offers end-to-end fleet lifecycle solutions for all its customers. The portfolio ranges from standalone services, to the most complete integrated solutions, including Flight Hour & Tailored Support packages, upgrades, training, e-solutions, engineering & maintenance, flight operations Air Traffic Management, and material management services. Together these enhance aircraft competitiveness by continuously adapting to customers' evolving needs. With more than 40 years of experience in the aircraft industry and a worldwide network of more than 2,500 professionals, customers benefit from the unique expertise and capabilities from Airbus and its affiliated family companies.

Source : Airbus, an EADS N.V. company (Paris: EAD.PA) - view original press release