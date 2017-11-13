Boeing, Azerbaijan Airlines Announce Deal for 787 Dreamliners, Freighters, 787 Landing Gear Exchange Program

Azerbaijan Airlines grows its 787 Dreamliner fleet from two to seven

The airline will be the launch customer for the 787 landing gear exchange program

Boeing [NYSE:BA] and Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) announced an order for five more 787-8 Dreamliners and a commitment to purchase two large freighters. The agreement, announced at the 2017 Dubai Air Show, is valued at about $1.9 billion at current list prices.

The freighter commitment will be finalized at a later time.





Azerbaijan Airlines also announced it will be the launch customer for the 787 Landing Gear Exchange Program whereby Boeing Global Services will provide the carrier with a lower-cost solution for overhauled and certified landing gears for its Dreamliner fleet, which now grows to seven airplanes.

"Ordering additional 787 Dreamliner airplanes will greatly expand our airline's capabilities, allowing us to serve new destinations and carry more passengers," said AZAL President Jahangir Askerov. "We are delighted to expand our partnership with The Boeing Company, which has been a reliable partner in supplying modern airplanes, and helping us operate and maintain the jets."

"We appreciate Azerbaijan Airlines' growing confidence in the Boeing 787 and the airplane's market-leading fuel efficiency and passenger-pleasing features," said Kevin McAllister, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "The 787 Dreamliner will play a key role in Azerbaijan's fleet modernization plan, help them open new routes, and contribute to their long-term success."

"Boeing is excited to launch the 787 landing gear exchange program with Azerbaijan Airlines," said Stan Deal, President and CEO of Boeing Global Services. "This program will keep the airline's 787s flying while providing a cost-effective and reliable alternative to buying new landing gear and performing equipment overhaul."

Azerbaijan Airlines is a major air carrier and industry leader in the Central Asia region, serving 40 destinations in 25 countries. The airline currently flies two 787 airplanes as well as a fleet of Boeing 757 and 767s.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner is the fastest-selling twin-aisle airplane in history. More than 65 customers have ordered more than 1,275 Dreamliners to date thanks to the family's ultra-fuel efficiency and passenger-preferred experience. The 787 fleet has flown more than 200 million passengers while saving over 19 billion pounds of fuel, enabling airlines to open more than 170 new nonstop routes around the world.

Boeing's 787 Landing Gear Overhaul and Exchange Program provides a simple and economical solution for managing landing gear overhauls, while building on Boeing's successful history of exchange programs. Through the offering, a carrier can exchange landing gears that need to be repaired or overhauled for another set of certified landing gear from a pool that Boeing maintains. This service eliminates the need for operators to contract, schedule and manage the overhaul process.

