Rolls-Royce to Open New Customer Service Centre in Abu Dhabi

Bringing New Levels of Customer Service

Rolls-Royce is set to open its new Customer Service Centre (CSC) in Abu Dhabi, UAE, later this month, completing a global customer service network for its airline and lessor customers and delivering a new standard in service for its customers based across the Middle East and Africa.

The centre, at the iconic Aldar headquarters building in Al Raha, is the fifth CSC to be opened by Rolls-Royce and completes a network that extends across Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe and Greater China. A sixth team is dedicated to serving leasing company customers on a global basis.





Rolls-Royce is dedicated to improving customer care by bringing its people closer to customers, working alongside them and sharing their working day.

The Abu Dhabi CSC will deliver operational planning and data insight as well as supporting sales campaigns and leading customer account management. It will also act as a hub for Rolls-Royce Airline Support Teams based at major airport locations across the region.

The centre will have local decision-making authority and will be connected to the recently-opened Rolls-Royce Airline Aircraft Availability Centre in Derby, UK, which tracks engine data and provides engineering expertise worldwide.

The CSC concept has already demonstrated success, with the Singapore CSC, the first in the network, reducing its response time to customers by 75 per cent in its first year of operations.

Dominic Horwood, Rolls-Royce, Director, Customers and Services – Civil Aerospace, said: “This is the final piece in our global Customer Service Centre jigsaw. Our Abu Dhabi CSC will make us more responsive to customers, with teams given authority to make decisions locally, resulting in real improvements in service support. Our CSCs complement other important service improvements we are making in terms of data and continuing to develop a competitive, capable and flexible global CareNetwork of engine service facilities.”

The Middle East and Africa accounts for 12% per cent of Rolls-Royce civil large engines in service around the world and the regional in-service fleet is set to grow from 600 engines today to 1800 engines by 2027. Sixty people will be employed at the Abu Dhabi Customer Service Centre.

Source : Rolls Royce - view original press release