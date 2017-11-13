Rolls-Royce Celebrates Hat-trick of Firsts

Rolls-Royce attends Dubai Airshow following a period of unprecedented activity, having powered the first flights of three aircraft over the last 12 months while achieving a number of key future technology milestones.

One of those three aircraft, the Boeing 787-10, powered by the Trent 1000 TEN engine, will be a leading attraction at the airshow, alongside the Airbus A350-900, powered by the Trent XWB.





In November of last year Rolls-Royce celebrated the first flight of the newest member of the A350 family, the A350-1000, exclusively powered by the Trent XWB-97 engine. Completing the trio is the A330neo, which flew for the first time last month, powered by the latest Trent engine, the Trent 7000.

Meanwhile, Rolls-Royce has remained focused on delivering for the longer term with its Advance3 engine demonstrator preparing to run for the first time. The demonstrator will test core architecture for its future Advance and UltraFan® designs and marks another successful milestone in its future technology programme.

Eric Schulz, Rolls-Royce, President – Civil Aerospace, said: “The Dubai Airshow comes at the end of a significant period for us where we’ve worked closely with both Airbus and Boeing to achieve three first flights. I’m very proud of the teams that have helped make this happen and we look forward to each of them entering into service in due course. Achieving this goal underlines our position as a leading engine provider for new generation aircraft.”

The successes of the past twelve months are part of the wider Rolls-Royce growth story that will see the company powering half of all widebody aircraft in service early in the next decade as its fleet grows from just under 4,000 engines in service today to around 8,000 by 2027.

Rolls-Royce is continuing to invest in its manufacturing and services capabilities to build and care for those engines, and in June it announced a £150m investment in its Derby, UK, testbed facilities to support a number of engine programmes, including the Trent XWB – the fastest selling widebody engine ever with more than 1,600 in service or on order.

Source : Rolls Royce - view original press release