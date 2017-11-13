Azerbaijan Airlines Gets Connected from the Cockpit to Cabin With Help from Rockwell Collins

Among the first true nose-to-tail connectivity solutions in market

Passengers will have access to fastest global in-flight internet speeds available

MultiScan ThreatTrack weather radar detects weather hazards during all phases of flight

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has selected Rockwell Collins to provide its global, high-speed broadband in-flight connectivity, overhead in-flight entertainment (IFE) and a full suite of advanced avionics—including Rockwell Collins’ MultiScan ThreatTrack weather radar—for 10 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Deliveries are expected to begin by the end of this year.

Cabin connectivity services will be provided by Rockwell Collins’ CabinConnect wireless in-flight connectivity and entertainment solution using Inmarsat’s Global Xpress (GX) satellite network. The system will be linefit on the aircraft.





“The new connectivity service will enable AZAL passengers to surf the internet, use various instant messenger applications, social networks, listen to audio and check emails via personal computers, tablets and smartphones,” said Mike DiGeorge, vice president, Commercial Aviation and Network Services for Rockwell Collins. “And for the flight deck, the high-speed connectivity will open up possibilities for pilots to access information such as synoptic weather through a secure server router to supplement their flight operations.”

Among the advanced avionics selected by AZAL is Rockwell Collins’ MultiScan ThreatTrack weather radar. The first in the industry to feature two levels of turbulence detection, both severe and ride quality, MultiScan ThreatTrack delivers advanced technology to detect weather hazards during all phases of flight—thus ensuring an operationally efficient journey.

