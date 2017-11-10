International Armoured Vehicles 2018 Conference
- 22 January, 2018 - 25 January, 2018, London, United Kingdom
The World's Premier Armoured Vehicles Forum
Combatting future threats in an increasingly complex world requires strategic vision and innovation in order to ensure armies are able to meet current requirements while preparing for the challenges 2020-2040.
Nations modernising their protected mobility have told us that they are placing an emphasis on medium-weight wheeled capability that allows armies to retain a high level of operational readiness, the ability to swiftly deliver strike capability, and do all this with a minimum logistical burden.
Military Armoured Vehicle Market Report 2017-2027
The complex and urban environments of the future demand modernization of C4ISR suites in order to ensure informed decisions and clear communication. The rise of organic UAV support for armoured vehicles, and the ability to counter-UAVs are examples of some of the emrging technologies and changing CONOPS under discussion each year.
This is the Annual International Armoured Vehicles Conference. This is the world's premier forum dedicated to the armour community. This is where you can make your contribution by sharing experiences and networking with colleagues from across the world.
We Welcome You to Join us at IAV to:
- Re-join the largest, annual and international gathering of armoured mobility experts to develop and share your organisation's capability, knowledge and project management expertise within the largest group of targeted prospective partners, anywhere in the world
- Engage with your customers and supply chains in conference and at the exhibition in order to solve common challenges and to bring forward your modernisation and development agendas
- Explore the future threat environment with the community's thought leaders, policy makers and innovators and support the community's ability to defeat the enemy by demonstrating your armoured capability
Brigadier General Beaudoin, French Army, Speaker 2016
''IAVs gives the possibility for interaction with colleagues and industry and also there are good panel discussions, and excellent presentations''
Lieutenant General Toivonen, Finish Army, Speaker 2016
''The conference provides a chance to reinforce the bonds between the nation's that make up the most successful alliance in the history of the world''
Lieutenant General Hodges, US Army Europe, Speaker 2015
Keynote speakers
- General David G. Perkins, Commanding General, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command
- General Sir Nick Carter, Chief of the General Staff, British Army
- General John W. Nicholson, Commander, Resolute Support mission and U.S. Forces – Afghanistan
Focus Day, Stream and Panel Moderators
- Major General Robert Talbot Rice, Former Director Land Equipment, DE&S, UK MoD
- Brigadier (ret.) Ben Barry, Senior Fellow for Land Warfare, International Institute for Strategic Studies, UK
- Christopher F Foss, Editor, IHS Jane's Armoured Fighting Vehicles
General Officers
- Lieutenant General Paul Jaques, Chief of Materiel (Land), DE&S - UK MoD
- Lieutenant General Patrick Sanders, Commander Field Army, British Army
- Lieutenant General Md Mahfuzur Rahman, Principal Staff Office, Bangladesh Armed Forces
- Lieutenant General Hilalludin Hilal, Deputy Minister for Intelligence, Afghan Ministry of Defence
- Major General Karl Engelbrektson, Commander, Army of Sweden
- Major General Chris Tickell, Director General Capability, British Army
- Major-General Marc Thys, Land Component Commander, Belgian Armed Forces
- Major General Joseph Martin, Commanding General of 1st Infantry Division, U.S. Army
- Major General Bernard Barrera, Deputy Chief of Staff for Plans, Programs and Acquisition, French Army
- Major General David Bassett, Program Executive Officer, Ground Combat Systems, U.S. Army
- Major General Payenda Mohammad Nazim, Senior Military Advisor to Minister of National Defense, Afghan Ministry of Defence
- Major General George Shriem, Member of the Military Council, Lebanese Armed Forces
- Brigadier General Indrek Sirel, Deputy Commander, Estonian Defence Forces
- Brigadier Greg McGlone, Director General of the Combined Arms Fighting System (CAF), Australian Army
- Brigadier General David Lesperance, Armor School Commandant, U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence
- Brigadier General Aroldo Lazaro Saenz, Commander, “Brigada Guzman el Bueno” X, Spanish Army
- Brigadier General Angelo Minelli, Commander of the Cavalry School and Inspector of the Cavalry, Italian Army
- Brigadier General Norbert Huber, Director Armament and Procurement, MoD Austria
- Brigadier General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, General Officer Commanding, Southern Command, Ghana Army HQ
- Brigadier General Adnan Ahmad Alragad, 3rd Division Commander, Jordan Armed Forces
- Brigadier Godfrey Tumusiime Katsigazi, Chief of Staff, Land Forces, Uganda People's Defence Forces
- Brigadier General Didi Ben-Yoash, Team Leader, Future Combat Vehicle, Israeli MoD
- Brigadier Simon Hamilton OBE, future Head Vehicle Support Team, DE&S - UK MoD
- Brigadier General Iacob Dragos, Commander of 15 Mechanized Brigade, Romanian Land Forces
- Brigadier General Jack Singyangwe, Chief of Policy, Doctrine and Strategic Branch, Zambia Army
- Brigadier General Denis Tretinjak, Commander of the Guards Armoured Mechanised Brigade, Croatian Army
Senior Officers and SMEs
- Alexander Weis, Deputy Director, Bundeswehr Office for Defence Planning
- Mr Arturo Alfonso-Meiriño, Director, OCCAR
- Artur Ploksto, Armaments & C4I Director, and Boxer Programme Committee Member, Lithuania MoD
- Colonel Nikoloz Janjgava, Deputy Chief of General Staff, Georgian Armed Forces
- Colonel (GS) Erik Claessen, Project Lead, Future AV Fleet, Belgian Ministry of Defence
- Colonel Chatchapong Panpayak, Program Director, Armoured Vehicle Project, Defence Technology Institute, Thailand MoD
- Colonel Kevin Vanyo, Military Deputy to the Director, Army Tank Automotive Research, Development, U.S. Army
- Colonel Glenn A. Dean, Stryker Program Manager, U.S. Army
- Colonel Shane Fullmer, Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Joint Program Office Manager, U.S. Army
- Colonel Klaus Schiefenbusch, Chief of Combat Division: Concepts and Capabilities Development Centre, Bundeswehr
- Colonel Dick van Broekhoven, Head of material, Army Staff, Netherlands Army
- Lieutenant Colonel Paddy Bond, Commanding Officer, Armoured Trials and Development Unit, British Army
- Lieutenant Colonel Ian Brandon, Land Combat Capability Working Group Lead, New Zealand Defence Force
- Dr. William Suttie, Land Equipment Science Gateway, Dstl
- Andreas Zekorn, Programme Manager for BOXER, OCCAR
- Bryn James, Head - Armour & Protection Science & Technology Centre, UK Dstl
- Dr. Dong Hyun Kim, Director for Mobility & Automotive R&D, Agency for Defense Development (RoK)
- Dr. Yazid Ahmad, Ph.D., Director Mechanical & Aerospace Technology Division (STRIDE), Malaysian MoD
- Dr. Mike Dalzell, Capability Advisor: Mounted Close Combat, Dstl
- Richard Jones, ILS Manager, Land Combat Systems – BOXER, NATO Support and Procurement Agency
- Ian Bonallo, Chief, Land Systems Services & Material Management Section, NATO Support and Procurement Agency
- Mr. Dieter Rauser, Director, K5 - Armoured Combat and Transport Systems, BAAINBw
- Mr. Hans-Josef Maas, Project Manager and Chairman MILVA, System Technology Ground Combat Division, BAAINBw
- Professor Merfyn Lloyd, Lately science advisor, DE&S Retired UK MoD
