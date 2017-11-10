International Armoured Vehicles 2018 Conference

22 January, 2018 - 25 January, 2018, London, United Kingdom

The World's Premier Armoured Vehicles Forum

Combatting future threats in an increasingly complex world requires strategic vision and innovation in order to ensure armies are able to meet current requirements while preparing for the challenges 2020-2040.



Nations modernising their protected mobility have told us that they are placing an emphasis on medium-weight wheeled capability that allows armies to retain a high level of operational readiness, the ability to swiftly deliver strike capability, and do all this with a minimum logistical burden.





Military Armoured Vehicle Market Report 2017-2027

The complex and urban environments of the future demand modernization of C4ISR suites in order to ensure informed decisions and clear communication. The rise of organic UAV support for armoured vehicles, and the ability to counter-UAVs are examples of some of the emrging technologies and changing CONOPS under discussion each year.

This is the Annual International Armoured Vehicles Conference. This is the world's premier forum dedicated to the armour community. This is where you can make your contribution by sharing experiences and networking with colleagues from across the world.



We Welcome You to Join us at IAV to:

Re-join the largest, annual and international gathering of armoured mobility experts to develop and share your organisation's capability, knowledge and project management expertise within the largest group of targeted prospective partners, anywhere in the world

Engage with your customers and supply chains in conference and at the exhibition in order to solve common challenges and to bring forward your modernisation and development agendas

Explore the future threat environment with the community's thought leaders, policy makers and innovators and support the community's ability to defeat the enemy by demonstrating your armoured capability

''This is the main rendezvous for me to discuss Armoured Vehicles. If I can retain only one rendezvous in the year it is here, in London''

Brigadier General Beaudoin, French Army, Speaker 2016



''IAVs gives the possibility for interaction with colleagues and industry and also there are good panel discussions, and excellent presentations''

Lieutenant General Toivonen, Finish Army, Speaker 2016



''The conference provides a chance to reinforce the bonds between the nation's that make up the most successful alliance in the history of the world''

Lieutenant General Hodges, US Army Europe, Speaker 2015





Keynote speakers

General David G. Perkins , Commanding General, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

, Commanding General, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command General Sir Nick Carter , Chief of the General Staff, British Army

, Chief of the General Staff, British Army General John W. Nicholson, Commander, Resolute Support mission and U.S. Forces – Afghanistan

Focus Day, Stream and Panel Moderators

Major General Robert Talbot Rice , Former Director Land Equipment, DE&S, UK MoD

, Former Director Land Equipment, DE&S, UK MoD Brigadier (ret.) Ben Barry , Senior Fellow for Land Warfare, International Institute for Strategic Studies, UK

, Senior Fellow for Land Warfare, International Institute for Strategic Studies, UK Christopher F Foss, Editor, IHS Jane's Armoured Fighting Vehicles

General Officers

Lieutenant General Paul Jaques , Chief of Materiel (Land), DE&S - UK MoD

, Chief of Materiel (Land), DE&S - UK MoD Lieutenant General Patrick Sanders , Commander Field Army, British Army

, Commander Field Army, British Army Lieutenant General Md Mahfuzur Rahman, Principal Staff Office, Bangladesh Armed Forces

Principal Staff Office, Bangladesh Armed Forces Lieutenant General Hilalludin Hilal , Deputy Minister for Intelligence, Afghan Ministry of Defence

, Deputy Minister for Intelligence, Afghan Ministry of Defence Major General Karl Engelbrektson , Commander, Army of Sweden

, Commander, Army of Sweden Major General Chris Tickell, Director General Capability, British Army

Director General Capability, British Army Major-General Marc Thys , Land Component Commander, Belgian Armed Forces

, Land Component Commander, Belgian Armed Forces Major General Joseph Martin , Commanding General of 1st Infantry Division, U.S. Army

, Commanding General of 1st Infantry Division, U.S. Army Major General Bernard Barrera , Deputy Chief of Staff for Plans, Programs and Acquisition, French Army

, Deputy Chief of Staff for Plans, Programs and Acquisition, French Army Major General David Bassett , Program Executive Officer, Ground Combat Systems, U.S. Army

, Program Executive Officer, Ground Combat Systems, U.S. Army Major General Payenda Mohammad Nazim , Senior Military Advisor to Minister of National Defense, Afghan Ministry of Defence

, Senior Military Advisor to Minister of National Defense, Afghan Ministry of Defence Major General George Shriem , Member of the Military Council, Lebanese Armed Forces

, Member of the Military Council, Lebanese Armed Forces Brigadier General Indrek Sirel , Deputy Commander, Estonian Defence Forces

, Deputy Commander, Estonian Defence Forces Brigadier Greg McGlone , Director General of the Combined Arms Fighting System (CAF), Australian Army

, Director General of the Combined Arms Fighting System (CAF), Australian Army Brigadier General David Lesperance , Armor School Commandant, U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence

, Armor School Commandant, U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence Brigadier General Aroldo Lazaro Saenz , Commander, “Brigada Guzman el Bueno” X, Spanish Army

, Commander, “Brigada Guzman el Bueno” X, Spanish Army Brigadier General Angelo Minelli , Commander of the Cavalry School and Inspector of the Cavalry, Italian Army

, Commander of the Cavalry School and Inspector of the Cavalry, Italian Army Brigadier General Norbert Huber , Director Armament and Procurement, MoD Austria

, Director Armament and Procurement, MoD Austria Brigadier General Thomas Oppong-Peprah , General Officer Commanding, Southern Command, Ghana Army HQ

, General Officer Commanding, Southern Command, Ghana Army HQ Brigadier General Adnan Ahmad Alragad , 3rd Division Commander, Jordan Armed Forces

, 3rd Division Commander, Jordan Armed Forces Brigadier Godfrey Tumusiime Katsigazi , Chief of Staff, Land Forces, Uganda People's Defence Forces

, Chief of Staff, Land Forces, Uganda People's Defence Forces Brigadier General Didi Ben-Yoash , Team Leader, Future Combat Vehicle, Israeli MoD

, Team Leader, Future Combat Vehicle, Israeli MoD Brigadier Simon Hamilton OBE, future Head Vehicle Support Team, DE&S - UK MoD

OBE, future Head Vehicle Support Team, DE&S - UK MoD Brigadier General Iacob Dragos , Commander of 15 Mechanized Brigade, Romanian Land Forces

, Commander of 15 Mechanized Brigade, Romanian Land Forces Brigadier General Jack Singyangwe , Chief of Policy, Doctrine and Strategic Branch, Zambia Army

, Chief of Policy, Doctrine and Strategic Branch, Zambia Army Brigadier General Denis Tretinjak, Commander of the Guards Armoured Mechanised Brigade, Croatian Army

Senior Officers and SMEs

Alexander Weis , Deputy Director, Bundeswehr Office for Defence Planning

, Deputy Director, Bundeswehr Office for Defence Planning Mr Arturo Alfonso-Meiriño , Director, OCCAR

, Director, OCCAR Artur Ploksto , Armaments & C4I Director, and Boxer Programme Committee Member, Lithuania MoD

, Armaments & C4I Director, and Boxer Programme Committee Member, Lithuania MoD Colonel Nikoloz Janjgava , Deputy Chief of General Staff, Georgian Armed Forces

, Deputy Chief of General Staff, Georgian Armed Forces Colonel (GS) Erik Claessen , Project Lead, Future AV Fleet, Belgian Ministry of Defence

, Project Lead, Future AV Fleet, Belgian Ministry of Defence Colonel Chatchapong Panpayak , Program Director, Armoured Vehicle Project, Defence Technology Institute, Thailand MoD

, Program Director, Armoured Vehicle Project, Defence Technology Institute, Thailand MoD Colonel Kevin Vanyo , Military Deputy to the Director, Army Tank Automotive Research, Development, U.S. Army

, Military Deputy to the Director, Army Tank Automotive Research, Development, U.S. Army Colonel Glenn A. Dean , Stryker Program Manager, U.S. Army

, Stryker Program Manager, U.S. Army Colonel Shane Fullmer , Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Joint Program Office Manager, U.S. Army

, Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Joint Program Office Manager, U.S. Army Colonel Klaus Schiefenbusch , Chief of Combat Division: Concepts and Capabilities Development Centre, Bundeswehr

, Chief of Combat Division: Concepts and Capabilities Development Centre, Bundeswehr Colonel Dick van Broekhoven , Head of material, Army Staff, Netherlands Army

, Head of material, Army Staff, Netherlands Army Lieutenant Colonel Paddy Bond , Commanding Officer, Armoured Trials and Development Unit, British Army

, Commanding Officer, Armoured Trials and Development Unit, British Army Lieutenant Colonel Ian Brandon , Land Combat Capability Working Group Lead, New Zealand Defence Force

, Land Combat Capability Working Group Lead, New Zealand Defence Force Dr. William Suttie , Land Equipment Science Gateway, Dstl

, Land Equipment Science Gateway, Dstl Andreas Zekorn , Programme Manager for BOXER, OCCAR

, Programme Manager for BOXER, OCCAR Bryn James , Head - Armour & Protection Science & Technology Centre, UK Dstl

, Head - Armour & Protection Science & Technology Centre, UK Dstl Dr. Dong Hyun Kim , Director for Mobility & Automotive R&D, Agency for Defense Development (RoK)

, Director for Mobility & Automotive R&D, Agency for Defense Development (RoK) Dr. Yazid Ahmad , Ph.D., Director Mechanical & Aerospace Technology Division (STRIDE), Malaysian MoD

, Ph.D., Director Mechanical & Aerospace Technology Division (STRIDE), Malaysian MoD Dr. Mike Dalzell , Capability Advisor: Mounted Close Combat, Dstl

, Capability Advisor: Mounted Close Combat, Dstl Richard Jones , ILS Manager, Land Combat Systems – BOXER, NATO Support and Procurement Agency

, ILS Manager, Land Combat Systems – BOXER, NATO Support and Procurement Agency Ian Bonallo , Chief, Land Systems Services & Material Management Section, NATO Support and Procurement Agency

, Chief, Land Systems Services & Material Management Section, NATO Support and Procurement Agency Mr. Dieter Rauser , Director, K5 - Armoured Combat and Transport Systems, BAAINBw

, Director, K5 - Armoured Combat and Transport Systems, BAAINBw Mr. Hans-Josef Maas , Project Manager and Chairman MILVA, System Technology Ground Combat Division, BAAINBw

, Project Manager and Chairman MILVA, System Technology Ground Combat Division, BAAINBw Professor Merfyn Lloyd, Lately science advisor, DE&S Retired UK MoD

