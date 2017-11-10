Gripen at the Dubai Airshow 2017

Defence and security company Saab will be taking to the sky over Dubai with the Gripen fighter appearing at the Dubai Airshow 12-16 November 2017, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Saab is exhibiting at Stand 540, whilst a Gripen aircraft will be on static display outside the exhibition hall.

The Dubai Airshow is a world class exhibiton that is host to international visitors from around the world, attracting key customers from both the civil and military sectors. This year will see the return of the Gripen fighter to the Dubai Airshow. In-service across the world, the Gripen is a fan favourite for its exciting air display performance and it will be performing as part of the daily flying programme.





“The Gripen is renowned for its outstanding aerobatic display that we all enjoy, but much of the fighter’s true capability is really appreciated when sitting in the cockpit. The Gripen pilot is at a distinct combat advantage thanks to the aircraft’s network centric design combined with its sensor fusion, which is seemlessly presented via its smart digital cockpit. Once you factor in that Gripen has the swing role ability to conduct air-to-air, air-to-surface and reconnaissance missions with the latest weapons, such as the Meteor Beyond Visual Range Air to Air Missile, you can appreciate that the Gripen pilot has an unrivalled edge over his competition,” said Jonas Hjelm, Senior Vice President and head of Business Area Aeronautics.

Two Gripen C fighters are attending the show, with one aircraft on static display and the other taking part in the daily flying display, flown by one of Saab’s Gripen pilots. Follow Saab on Twitter (@saab) to learn more about Gripen at the Dubai Airshow 2017.

Source : Saab AB (OMX Stockholm: SAAB B) - view original press release