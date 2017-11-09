Newsletter Subscription


Thursday, Nov 9, 2017

Military Flight Training USA Conference

  • 6 December, 2017 - 8 December, 2017, San Antonio, TX, United States

Core Themes

  • Innovation In Training In Fifth-Generation Aircraft - through revolutionary F-35 and F-22 training systems, polices, plans and practices
  • Innovation In Pilot Training - through extensive downloading and offloading across the training program combined with the establishment of an LVC roadmap
  • Innovation in Rotary & Multi Engine Training - through cost effective training systems created by advanced simulation fidelity, skills based training and operational training and mission readiness

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

 


Top 10 Reasons to Attend

  1. Engage with 150 key decision makers across the US DoD, Air Force, Navy, Army and Marine Corps
  2. Hear the latest news from T-X Program decision makers one month before the final RFP release
  3. Debate innovative 5th Generation Training plans and programs to prepare for the F-35
  4. Review the latest updates on the US Navy's TH-57 replacement procurement
  5. Solve the challenges facing LVC and Distributed Mission Operations to deliver cost effective training systems
  6. Key insight into downloading potentials and practices across the training system
  7. Unearth innovation ground base offloading practices to reduce training cost
  8. Maximize system and immersion fidelity in flight simulation to open up increased offloading opportunities
  9. Discover the latest opportunities for training service providers across the US Armed Forces
  10. Engage with F-35 partner nations on their training plans and policies to position yourself for international markets

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

 

2017 Speaker Faculty

  • Brigadier General William A. Spangenthal, Director of Plans, Programs, Requirements and Assessments, Air Education and Training Command, Headquarters, US Air Force
  • Captain Steve Hnatt, Assistant Chief of Staff (ACOS) for Training (N7), Chief of Naval Air Training, US Navy
  • Colonel Tom O'Connor, Deputy Commander, US Army Aviation Center of Excellence
  • Colonel Andrea Themely, Commander, 80th Flying Training Wing, Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program, US Air Force

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

Source : ASDEvents

Published on ASDNews: Nov 9, 2017

 

