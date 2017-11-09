Military Flight Training USA Conference
- 6 December, 2017 - 8 December, 2017, San Antonio, TX, United States
Core Themes
- Innovation In Training In Fifth-Generation Aircraft - through revolutionary F-35 and F-22 training systems, polices, plans and practices
- Innovation In Pilot Training - through extensive downloading and offloading across the training program combined with the establishment of an LVC roadmap
- Innovation in Rotary & Multi Engine Training - through cost effective training systems created by advanced simulation fidelity, skills based training and operational training and mission readiness
Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference
Related Research on ASDReports.com:
Global Simulation & Analysis Software Market - Forecast and Opportunities, 2012 - 2022
Global Simulation & Analysis Software Market - Forecast and Opportunities, 2012 - 2022
Top 10 Reasons to Attend
- Engage with 150 key decision makers across the US DoD, Air Force, Navy, Army and Marine Corps
- Hear the latest news from T-X Program decision makers one month before the final RFP release
- Debate innovative 5th Generation Training plans and programs to prepare for the F-35
- Review the latest updates on the US Navy's TH-57 replacement procurement
- Solve the challenges facing LVC and Distributed Mission Operations to deliver cost effective training systems
- Key insight into downloading potentials and practices across the training system
- Unearth innovation ground base offloading practices to reduce training cost
- Maximize system and immersion fidelity in flight simulation to open up increased offloading opportunities
- Discover the latest opportunities for training service providers across the US Armed Forces
- Engage with F-35 partner nations on their training plans and policies to position yourself for international markets
Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference
2017 Speaker Faculty
- Brigadier General William A. Spangenthal, Director of Plans, Programs, Requirements and Assessments, Air Education and Training Command, Headquarters, US Air Force
- Captain Steve Hnatt, Assistant Chief of Staff (ACOS) for Training (N7), Chief of Naval Air Training, US Navy
- Colonel Tom O'Connor, Deputy Commander, US Army Aviation Center of Excellence
- Colonel Andrea Themely, Commander, 80th Flying Training Wing, Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program, US Air Force
Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference
Source : ASDEvents
Jan 29 - Feb 1, 2018 - London, United Kingdom
Military Flight Training Conference
Mar 26 - 28, 2018 - London, United Kingdom
Military Flight Training Conference
Mar 26 - 28, 2018 - London, United Kingdom