New LAND 400 package for Marand

BAE Systems Australia today announced that it had awarded an additional package of LAND 400 work worth over $15M to Marand that will contribute to creating 60 new manufacturing jobs in regional Victoria.

BAE Systems has selected Marand to manufacture the AMV35’s turret shell. Uniquely, this work package is common to both Phase 2 and Phase 3 and would provide for further job increases if BAE Systems’ LAND 400 bid is successful. Previously, BAE Systems announced that Marand would manufacture the AMV35 vehicle hull.





Today, as part of Marand’s announcement of continued efforts to increase its footprint in Geelong, BAE Systems took the AMV35 to the historic Ford factory to showcase the vehicle to around 40 Marand staff, keen to get a closer look at the combat proven vehicle.

BAE Systems Australia and Patria have offered the AMV35 Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle as part of their bid for LAND 400 Phase 2 – to replace the aging ASLAV fleet. With proven combat experience, the AMV35 is highly capable, survivable, and delivers value for money to its many users.

LAND 400 is the Australian Army’s largest ever vehicle replacement program.

Marand is one of Victoria’s biggest defence manufacturers and employs over 250 people.

BAE Systems Australia Chief Executive Glynn Phillips said: “Marand has proved it has a skilled and experienced workforce ready to work with us to deliver a high quality product for the Australian Army.

“Working with partners like Marand will help us develop and maintain Australian Industry Capability on major projects like Land 400.

“This opportunity will provide long-term employment with up to 60 direct jobs at Marand. I expect a number of those will be former automotive employees.”

Source : BAE Systems PLC (LSE: BAES.L) - view original press release