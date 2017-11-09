Cubic to Showcase Air Combat Training Innovations at the 2017 Dubai Airshow

Cubic Global Defense to highlight advanced solutions for aircrew tactical proficiency and mission readiness

Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced that its Cubic Global Defense business division will be exhibiting its industry-leading air combat training systems at the biennial Dubai Airshow 2017, taking place from November 12–16 at the DWC, Dubai Airshow Site. The Dubai Airshow is a world-class exhibition showcasing the latest in military and commercial aviation, bringing together international delegations as well as industry and government leaders for a five-day show highlighting the latest advancements in aviation and defense.

“We’re pleased to be exhibiting at the Dubai Airshow this year,” said Dave Buss, president of Cubic Global Defense. “With military aviation continuing to be a core focus in the region, the Dubai Airshow is an ideal opportunity for Cubic to highlight how our enhanced air combat training solutions can support our military allies to better prepare and train for mission success.”





Cubic Global Defense will present the following solutions and concepts at the DWC, Dubai Airshow Site at stand #1586:

P5 Combat Training System (CTS) : Cubic’s P5CTS is a pod solution that relays Time, Space and Position in Information (TSPI) between participating aircraft during training sorties. This air combat training system enables real-time, live monitoring and recorded mission data of air-to-air, air-to-ground and surface-to-air training scenarios for post mission analysis.

: Cubic’s P5CTS is a pod solution that relays Time, Space and Position in Information (TSPI) between participating aircraft during training sorties. This air combat training system enables real-time, live monitoring and recorded mission data of air-to-air, air-to-ground and surface-to-air training scenarios for post mission analysis. Range Modernization and Integration: Cubic’s P5CTS is designed for easy integration of Link-16, threat emitter, electronic warfare and air traffic control date. There are multiple opportunities for air forces to capitalize on the simple integration of air combat systems that they already own and utilize.

Secure Air Combat Maneuvering Instrumentation (ACMI) : The Cubic Miniature Encryptor (CME) is a miniature encryption solution that is readily available for the P5CTS. This low-cost, low-risk, form-fit addition to legacy P5 pods and training range ground stations provides increased security for advanced air combat training.

: The Cubic Miniature Encryptor (CME) is a miniature encryption solution that is readily available for the P5CTS. This low-cost, low-risk, form-fit addition to legacy P5 pods and training range ground stations provides increased security for advanced air combat training. Bandit Board : Cubic’s Bandit Board is an integrated low-cost tactical training capability that transmits the live P5CTS display onto a kneeboard tablet of a pilot in an aggressor “Red Air” aircraft. With this innovative enhancement, “Red Air” now has a high-fidelity, real-time picture of all players in a combat training exercise, increasing flight safety and transforming a second- or third-generation aircraft into a formidable opponent.

: Cubic’s Bandit Board is an integrated low-cost tactical training capability that transmits the live P5CTS display onto a kneeboard tablet of a pilot in an aggressor “Red Air” aircraft. With this innovative enhancement, “Red Air” now has a high-fidelity, real-time picture of all players in a combat training exercise, increasing flight safety and transforming a second- or third-generation aircraft into a formidable opponent. Secure Live, Virtual and Constructive (LVC) Training Solutions: As the industry System Integrator for the Air Force Research Lab’s Secure LVC Advanced Training Environment (SLATE) Advanced Technology Demonstration (ATD), Cubic will support the development and demonstration of a new secure waveform with tactical aircraft and range ground stations as part of a LVC system for air combat training.

Source : Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) - view original press release