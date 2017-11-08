Newest version of Raytheon's JPSS CGS is now operational

Program ready for Joint Polar Satellite System-1 launch

Raytheon's (NYSE: RTN) next-generation Common Ground System for the Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS CGS 2.0) is now operational, supporting 11 polar-orbiting satellites and delivering observations to NOAA's National Weather Service almost 50 percent faster than before.

JPSS CGS 2.0 was designed to support the upcoming NASA launch of NOAA's JPSS-1 satellite on Nov. 14.





"The new ground system significantly improves the mission capabilities of the JPSS program," said Matt Gilligan, vice president of Raytheon's Navigation and Environmental Solutions. "It can handle even more data from the full constellation of satellites now and in the future."

Developed by NASA for NOAA, the JPSS CGS collects and disseminates observations from polar-orbiting weather satellites from the United States, Europe and Japan.

The polar orbiters provide critical weather and environmental data to ensure meteorologists and forecasters have robust, reliable information to make timely and accurate weather predictions that help save lives, protect property and decrease the devastating economic impact caused by severe weather.

