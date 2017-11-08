Newsletter Subscription


Wednesday, Nov 8, 2017

RSS feed LinkedIn Twitter   |   Contact us Contact us

You are here: ASDNews Home > Vega Launches Earth Observation Satellite for Morocco


Vega Launches Earth Observation Satellite for Morocco

Arianespace has launched a Vega rocket to deliver an Earth observation satellite into orbit for the Kingdom of Morocco.

Liftoff of Vega’s 11th mission from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana came at 01:42 GMT on 8 November (02:42 CET; 22:42 local time on 7 November).


Related Research on ASDReports.com:
Network Centric Warfare - Demand Drivers, Key Applications and New Developments

With a mass at liftoff of 1110 kg, Mohammed VI-A was manoeuvred into its target Sun-synchronous orbit about 55 minutes into the mission after a series of burns of Vega’s upper stage.

Complying with debris regulations to help keep space clean, Vega’s upper stage fired a final time to burn up high in the atmosphere over the ocean.

Vega is a 30 m-high, four-stage vehicle designed to accommodate small scientific and Earth observation payloads of 300–2500 kg, depending on the orbit.

Source : European Space Agency (ESA) - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: Nov 8, 2017

 

More News from European Space Agency (ESA)

More Sensors News

Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability Conference

Nov 14 - 16, 2017 - London, United Kingdom

Register More info


More Space News

DGI Europe Conference - Geospatial Intelligence for National Security

Jan 22 - 24, 2018 - London, United Kingdom

Register More info


More Communications News

Mobile Deployable Communications 2018 Conference

Feb 1 - 2, 2018 - Warsaw, Poland

Register More info


© 2004-2017 • ASDNews • be the first to know • contact usterms & conditionsprivacy policyadvertisingfaqs

zpsk