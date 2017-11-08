Meggitt to Debut FATS 300 Immersive, Multi-Screen Training System at I/ITSEC 2017

Meggitt Training Systems, the leading provider of integrated live-fire and virtual weapons training products and services for armed forces and law enforcement, will introduce its new immersive, multi-screen FATS® 300 system at I/ITSEC 2017. The debut follows the introduction of the FATS 100P portable training system and Live-Fire Screen earlier this fall.

I/ITSEC – a modeling, simulation and training event – will be held November 27 to December 1, 2017 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.





“Our new FATS 300 system increases the capability and effectiveness of our military and law enforcement training products by providing a truly immersive environment,” said Meggitt Training Systems President Jeff Murphy. “Existing FATS 100MIL and FATS 100LE customers can upgrade to a 300-degree, high-definition experience complete with 5.1 surround sound. Now trainers can create even higher levels of realism in a variety of marksmanship, judgmental and collective scenarios.”

The FATS 300 includes five free-standing flat screens, each featuring a 150” x 84”, 16:9 aspect ratio, borderless projection surface. These are arranged in hexagonal format with the remaining side used as an entrance. Five digital cameras feed information into the hit detection system. Short-throw projectors allow users freedom of movement within the training space. The system can be operated in a variety of lighting conditions, featuring a combination of scenario sounds, plus those added by the instructor for increased realism.

The FATS 300 configuration supports weapon and ammunition types available on the FATS 100MIL and 100LE systems. These include rifles, pistols, machine guns, anti-armor and non-lethal deterrents like pepper spray and Taser. Other weapon types can be added via installed software. The system can support up to 20 simulated weapons, including a maximum of four assigned to a single user.

The FATS 300 features 3D marksmanship, judgmental and collective training, with high-definition imagery projected on each active screen. The system utilizes the same high-fidelity ballistic engine validated by the U.S. Army and other military customers.

Source : Meggitt Training Systems - view original press release