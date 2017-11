Maritime Security & Coastal Surveillance Conference

Safer Waters, Safer Asia

28 November, 2017 - 29 November, 2017, Singapore, Singapore

Maritime security and coastal surveillance in Southeast Asia has never been more important; terror attacks are on the rise, illegal entry through porous maritime borders is increasing, smugglers are turning to more advanced weaponry and vessels, and there is no end in sight for various territorial disputes in the South China Sea.



With these issues in mind, the 14th Maritime Security and Coastal Surveillance Asia 2017 is back and will provide an interactive platform geared towards addressing some of the most pertinent maritime security issues affecting the region.





The conference will tackle head-on issues such as maritime terrorism, border protection, intelligence sharing and will also take a closer look at maritime cyber security, unmanned aerial and surface platforms, future coastal surveillance technologies, Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) protection, strategic facilities and land installation protection and aerial and naval platform modernization.

Key Topics in 2017 Include:

Cyber Vigilance At Sea And Impact On Maritime Security

Tackling Maritime Terrorism, Piracy And Human Trafficking In Southeast Asia

Utilizing Ship-Based Uavs In Maritime Security And Surveillance Operations

Integrating Sea, Air And Land Assets To Build A Coherent Maritime Border Security Management Strategy

Combating Illegal Activities: Dumping, Pollution, Unlicensed Oil Exploration And Fishing

Improving Intelligence Sharing Among Regional Maritime Security And Surveillance Eco-System

Speakers

Philippines

Vice Admiral Narciso A Vingson Jr, Deputy Chief of Staff, Armed Forces of the Philippines

Deputy Chief of Staff, Armed Forces of the Philippines Major General Romeo N Dela Cruz , Chief of Air Staff, Philippine Air Force

, Chief of Air Staff, Philippine Air Force Captain Joey D Velarde , Deputy Chief of Staff for Maritime Security Affairs, CG14, Philippine Coast Guard

, Deputy Chief of Staff for Maritime Security Affairs, CG14, Philippine Coast Guard Colonel Gleen Albert C Laguardia, Group Commander, 300th Air Intelligence and Security Group, Philippine Air Force

Group Commander, 300th Air Intelligence and Security Group, Philippine Air Force LTC Ma Christina O Basco, Executive Officer, Office of the Assistant Chief of Air Staff for Plans, Philippine Air Force

Executive Officer, Office of the Assistant Chief of Air Staff for Plans, Philippine Air Force Captain Nicols Driz , Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, J3, Armed Forces of the Philippines

, Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, J3, Armed Forces of the Philippines Ens Paolo Dominic Regis , Camp-De-aide, Armed Forces of the Philippines

, Camp-De-aide, Armed Forces of the Philippines LCDR Christine V Bagaan-Asis, Chief, Legal Division, DCS for Maritime Security Affairs, CG14, Philippine Coast Guard

Indonesia

Major General (R) Jan Pieter Ate , Directorate General of Defence Potential, Ministry of Defence, Indonesia

, Directorate General of Defence Potential, Ministry of Defence, Indonesia First Admiral Rahmat Eko Rahardjo , Director of Sea Operations, Bakamla

, Director of Sea Operations, Bakamla Major David Hastiadi , Assistant Deputy Director for Infrastructures, Bakamla

, Assistant Deputy Director for Infrastructures, Bakamla Major Kustriyani, Assistant Deputy Director for Sea Operation Logistic, Bakamla

India

Captain (Dr) Gurpeet S Khurana , Executive Director, India National Maritime Foundation

, Executive Director, India National Maritime Foundation Commander Dinesh Yadav , Research Fellow, National Maritime Foundation

, Research Fellow, National Maritime Foundation Vice Admiral Pradeep Chauhan, Director, National Maritime Foundation

Malaysia

SAC Abdul Rahim bin Abdullah , Commander of Marine Police, Royal Malaysia Police

, Commander of Marine Police, Royal Malaysia Police Lt. Colonel (R) Sazali Sukardi , Senior Vice-President, Strategic Research, CyberSecurity Malaysia

, Senior Vice-President, Strategic Research, CyberSecurity Malaysia Captain Maritime Amran Daud , Director of Tanjung Sedeli Maritime District, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency

, Director of Tanjung Sedeli Maritime District, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency Captain Baharudin Wan Md Nor , Director of Strategic Management, Royal Malaysian Navy

, Director of Strategic Management, Royal Malaysian Navy Captain Azman Rabani, Assistant Chief of Operation, Royal Malaysian Navy

Assistant Chief of Operation, Royal Malaysian Navy BG Dato’ Yazid Bin Arshad , Head of Staff - Air Region 1 Headquarters, Royal Malaysian Air Force

, Head of Staff - Air Region 1 Headquarters, Royal Malaysian Air Force Major Nenny Khairul Binti Ramli , Staff Officer 2 Maritime, Air Operation Command Headquarters, Royal Malaysian Air Force

, Staff Officer 2 Maritime, Air Operation Command Headquarters, Royal Malaysian Air Force Major Muhammad Husni Bin Abdullah , Staff Officer 2 Transport Air Region 1 Headquarters, Royal Malaysian Air Force

, Staff Officer 2 Transport Air Region 1 Headquarters, Royal Malaysian Air Force ACP Zulkafli Sariaat , Regional Commander, MPF Region 3 Pahang, Malaysia Marine Police Force

, Regional Commander, MPF Region 3 Pahang, Malaysia Marine Police Force ACP Salehuddin Mat Zaman , Regional Commander, MPF Region 5 Sarawak, Malaysia Marine Police Force

, Regional Commander, MPF Region 5 Sarawak, Malaysia Marine Police Force Commander Maritime Muhd Suffi Mohd Ramli, Chief Assistant Director, C3i Department, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency

Chief Assistant Director, C3i Department, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency Lieutenant Commander Maritime Tuan Mazzukei Mohamad , Commanding Officer, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency

, Commanding Officer, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency First Admiral Maritime Dato' Wan Mohd Affandi Wan Ahmad, Director of Sultan Ahmad Shah Maritime Academy (AMSAS), Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency

Singapore

Dr. Shang-Su Wu , Research Fellow, Coordinator for Military Transformations Programme, Institute of Institute of Defence and Strategic Studies, RSIS

, Research Fellow, Coordinator for Military Transformations Programme, Institute of Institute of Defence and Strategic Studies, RSIS Ridzwan Rahmat , Senior Defence & Security Analyst, IHS Janes

, Senior Defence & Security Analyst, IHS Janes Col (Ret) Mike Chen, Chairman, STEi Institute

Brunei

Supt Matusin Hj Jumat, Commanding Officer, Brunei Marine Police

Thailand

Captain Wacharachai Pusit , Staff Officer Attached to Deputy Chief of Staff, Royal Thai Navy

, Staff Officer Attached to Deputy Chief of Staff, Royal Thai Navy Cdr.Tunsit Sirilai , Head of Forces Structure Planning Section, Naval Operations Department, Royal Thai Navy

, Head of Forces Structure Planning Section, Naval Operations Department, Royal Thai Navy Vice-Admiral Somchai Nabangchang, Deputy Chief of Staff, Royal Thai Navy

Laos

Lt. Col Phouvanh Xayasith , Deputy Director General of Immigration Department, Ministry of Public Security Laos

, Deputy Director General of Immigration Department, Ministry of Public Security Laos Lt. Col Keomala Sengthong , Deputy Director General of Traffic Police Department, Ministry of Public Security Laos

, Deputy Director General of Traffic Police Department, Ministry of Public Security Laos Lt Douangmala Souknilanh, Technical Officer of International Relations Department, Ministry of Public Security Laos

Cambodia

Rear Admiral Sam Sokha, Deputy Chief of staff, Royal Cambodian Navy

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

