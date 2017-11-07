International Allies Receive F-35 Full Mission Simulators

In-country pilot and maintenance training ramps up

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) recently delivered F-35 Full Mission Simulators (FMS) to the Israeli, Italian, Japanese and Norwegian Air Forces – the first-ever deliveries to international F-35 operators.

The simulators are critical components of the pilot training capability at F-35 operating bases in these four countries, where they will facilitate pilot qualification training, continuation training and mission rehearsal training.





"Lockheed Martin fully supports these customers and their F-35 training goals – we're here to enable their success," said Colleen Arthur, vice president of F-35 Training at Lockheed Martin. "Lockheed Martin has unparalleled experience and expertise in leading day-to-day F-35 training operations and we look forward to our continued partnerships with these important allies as they build their respective training programs."

Lockheed Martin personnel assist with operations and maintenance of the simulators in-country for these partners, providing training, supporting scenario creation to achieve tactical training objectives and ensuring the simulators are mission ready.

The U.S.-based F-35 training these customers received will be the foundation for standing up their sovereign training capabilities. Dozens of international pilots and maintainers have been trained in the U.S., while some of their instructor cadre have been trained in-country by Lockheed Martin's Global Mobile Training Team (GMTT). The GMTT is a knowledgeable and experienced group of subject matter experts who provide worldwide, on-demand site standup and sustainment training for F-35 training centers and operational units.

Lockheed Martin continues to support the F-35 maintenance training in Israel, Italy, Japan and Norway, as all of these countries have or are scheduled to receive courseware, curriculum and an Aircraft Systems Maintenance Trainer (ASMT). As the F-35 program prepares for full-rate production, pilot and maintenance trainers will be delivered to additional international F-35 customers beginning in 2018.

