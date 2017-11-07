Comtech Awarded $7.7 M Military Airborne TWTA Contract

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that during its first quarter of fiscal 2018, its Santa Clara, California-based subsidiary, Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc., which is part of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, has received a production contract for more than $7.7 million from a U.S. military integrator to supply high-power traveling wave tube amplifiers (TWTAs). This is the follow-on order for a multi-year airborne strategic military program.

"Comtech is a key supplier on this highly advanced strategic satellite application,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. "The amplifier is designed for use on multiple airframes, and includes sophisticated electronics that allows the user with the ability to transmit under extreme battlefield conditions. We are pleased to be a long-term partner on this important program."





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Combat Management System Market - Global Forecast to 2022

Source : Comtech Telecommunications Corp. - view original press release