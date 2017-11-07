SAIC Awarded $980 M 'Battlefield Systems' Contract by US Army

Company to provide software and integration work to warfighters in the field

The General Services Administration (GSA), on behalf of the U.S. Army Software Engineering Directorate (SED), awarded Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) the Battlefield Systems task order worth approximately $980 million.

Awarded under the GSA One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) contract vehicle, the task order has a one-year period of performance, two one-year options, and work will be performed at the Army’s SED in Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.





“For more than 20 years, SAIC has provided critical technologies to warfighters in the field. We are proud to continue our support to SED, ensuring our nation’s warfighters have the tools they need to successfully complete their missions,” said Jim Scanlon, SAIC senior vice president and general manager of the Defense Systems Customer Group.

Under the contract, SAIC will help field new technologies to warfighters in the field and provide systems engineering and computer resource engineering services to SED, the Aviation and Missile Research, Development, and Engineering Center (AMRDEC), and the Army Research, Development and Engineering Command (USA RDECOM). SED customers include Department of Defense components and other federal government agencies.

AMRDEC is the Army’s focal point for providing research, development, and engineering technology and services for aviation and missile platforms across the lifecycle.

