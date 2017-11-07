Rockwell Collins completes ADS-B Out milestone on three NAVAIR aircraft platforms

First time ADS-B Out software integrated with flight management systems on C-2A, E2-C and P-3C aircraft

Flight tests passed on all three NAVAIR platforms on first attempt

Rockwell Collins recently completed the implementation of ADS-B Out software on C-2A, E2-C and P-3C aircraft for the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR). The certified software brings these aircraft into compliance with the upcoming ADS-B Out mandates required by the end of 2019.

“The mandates are quickly approaching and we’re enabling the P-3 community to achieve compliance,” said Dave Schreck, vice president and general manager of Airborne Solutions for Rockwell Collins. “We have a long history of success with each of these platforms, lowering the risk associated with this type of upgrade.”





The initial software underwent flight testing and was confirmed production-ready without any adjustments required. This marks an industry first for the implementation of ADS-B Out software on three different platforms within NAVAIR. This will also pave the way for other platform certifications with similar transponder types such as the C-130 and C-5.

