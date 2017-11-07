Harris System to Launch Aboard NOAA Satellite; Will Measure Earth's Atmosphere and Improve Weather Forecasting

Provides atmospheric weather data in more detail than previous instruments

Complements data from Harris-built Advanced Baseline Imager on GOES-16 satellite

One of more than 75 weather and environmental payloads Harris has delivered

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Joint Polar Satellite System-1 (JPSS-1) – scheduled to launch Nov. 10 – will feature an advanced Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) environmental measurement instrument to improve U.S. weather forecasting.

Harris’ Cross-track Infrared Sounder (CrIS), one of the main payloads in NOAA’s polar weather satellite program, will help improve forecasting accuracy by measuring and feeding millions of atmospheric data points into weather forecast models. CrIS is a hyperspectral sounder that takes specific measurements of Earth’s atmosphere in more detail than older instruments. Its 2,211 infrared channels – versus 19 on earlier systems – measures significantly more light, temperature and moisture. It produces three-dimensional atmospheric profiles of the entire Earth and enables meteorologists to extend more accurate forecasts out to seven days.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Military Satellite Market 2017-2021

“CrIS measurements help meteorologists create the forecasts that alert emergency managers to the potential for severe weather,” said Eric Webster, vice president, Harris Environmental Solutions.

This represents the second Harris CrIS instrument. The first is operating on the joint NOAA-NASA Suomi National Polar Partnership satellite and has proven critical to NOAA’s numerical weather prediction models. Harris also built the primary payload for NOAA’s new GOES-16 satellite, which launched in November 2016. It provides 30-second imagery refresh at four times the resolution of the last generation of weather satellites. Harris has built more than 75 weather and environmental satellite payloads for U.S. and international customers.

Source : Harris Corporation (NYSE: HRS) - view original press release